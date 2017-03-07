 
 

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

Posted: Mar 7 2017, 4:32am CST | by

 

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut
Credit: Autoblog.nl
 

2018 Volvo XC60 car will be officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

Geneva Motor Show 2017 is just around the corner and will be lighting up the sky from tomorrow. The show will be on from March 7th to March 19th. It is going to be the perfect place for the automakers to showcase their best cars.

Volvo will me making its car’s debut at the show too. The 2018 Volvo XC60 which however is supposed to make its official debut at the Geneva motor show has just leaked ahead of its official reveal. The photos have been leaked online that have given us a great view of the exterior of the car.

The pictures of the leaked car were posted on the Autoblog.nl website that actually showcases the second generation Volvo that is about to make its appearance.

The 2018 Volvo XC60 will be sharing its platform with the Volvo modular platform which is used in large vehicles known as Salable Product Architecture (SPA).

Volvo is off the opinion that this platform will be here to produce cars that are better in handling and efficient in a much more pronounced way. The powertrains will be fuel efficient and will also have new electronic ads such as self-driving features, according to MotorAuthority.

The one shot that is posted online show that it has gotten its very own daytime running lights. These can be seen extending from the outside of the main headlight cluster and also reached around the grille. The grille has been given new styling as well. The grille has a lot of chrome and looks like that of a 90 series model.

It is being said that 2018 Volvo XC60 will be fitted with inline 4-engines. The base model will have a base engine of T5 which is a turbocharged 2.0 liter inline 4. It will have the output of 250bhp.

