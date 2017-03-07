Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

What would happen if your would-be date mate asks you whether you hate Donald Trump and makes it a condition to go in dating with you? Or say, if he or she asks whether you hate boozing out and without actually telling you silently think it to be a condition for dating someone. Often we ask people such questions to test how similar reminded they are. As for choosing the ideal person to go with dating, knowing these things may be revealing.

You may not find someone lovable if he doesn't hate Donald Trump as much as you do. Such a list of most hated things may continue to go on but how can you how like-minded both of you are when it comes to hating common things? Well, to help you find your ideal date with the similar taste, a unique mobile app called Hater just arrived. The primary concept of dating app to make like-minded people know each other has been taken to a new height by this unique dating app. It allows people to find their match who hates the same things as the other. So thanks to hater now you can easily find someone for dating who hates boozing just like you.

Why ‘hate’ not ‘love’?

Why does a dating app help to find the match based on common hatred rather than love? Why instead of focusing on the things that both the partners love, it focuses on the things they hate? According to the mobile app developers who built the Hater, likings may differ between partners but eat seldom creates any problem just because such difference translates to a difference of taste. But when it comes to things we hate most of us just cannot tolerate our loved one to love or prefer the same thing. This is why the ideal dating partner is best selected by matching the things people hate rather than love. According to the publisher of this app, the shared dislike facilitates stronger bond than shared likes.

The type of mutual dislikes considered?

When it comes to dislikes or hated things it can be literally anything starting from green spinach to Mike Tyson to the latest look of Lady Gaga. Maybe when it comes to following celebrities you are especially selective and can literally brawl engage in a heated brawl over such a minor difference. But thanks to hater now you can measure and evaluate the disliking of your would-be partners down to the minutest detail. Do you hate green swimsuit? Just do not forget to share before you go on dating in a beach island. Hater will allow you to do it.

Hater is not about hate speech

Contrary to common perception that a dating app helping people to find their match by the commonly hated things or dislikes does not mean that the app has to condone hate speech or encourage negative attitude towards other people. Rather the app opened a new phone way of finding your dating match without risking to find someone with a lot of similar likes but uncommon or often colliding dislikes. For most users including the top reviewers in reputed publications hater is a fun app without condoning any ill intended use of words or speech. In spite of offering a dating app based on the negative choices, it maintains a positive vibe and amusing way of sharing common dislikes of life among people.

Can you find someone who hates movies?

No, we are not going to discuss here our love for movies. It is about finding someone who hates the most commonly loved things. Like in everyday life in hater too you would be hard pressed to find someone who hates music or movies or say mountains.

How does Hater work?

Finally, when it comes to user experience the app stands out with a simple and intuitive interface that requires only swiping to browse the dislikes and matching the same. As for messaging instead of hanging out thinking how to start it, you can send preset messages.

To conclude,

Hater as a dating app is unique in many respects. Apart from the logic of shared dislikes, it works on the app is also unique in its overall user experience. It brings together the effectiveness of personality focused dating apps like Match or OkCupid with the easy to use social media like the interface of Tinder or Bumble. With so much promise at stake, we can really go the ‘Hater’ way when venturing to love someone.

