 
 

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut At 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Posted: Mar 7 2017, 5:34am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Credit: MotorAuthority
  • Chevy Camaro Track teased ahead of Geneva Debut
 

The car will be formally unveiled at the car show.

Geneva Motor Show 2017 which is going to last from March 7th to March 19th will be a huge one to look forward to. A number of car makers are coming to the tow in order to showcase their vehicles.

A number of companies are going to showcase their muscle cars in the show too. This time Chevrolet has entered the reign of muscle cars and will be offering one to be unveiled ate show too. The Chevy Camaro Track will be debuted for the very first time at the Geneva Motor Show 2017.

The company will be unveiling the Chevy Camaro Track concept in the event. The teaser that was revealed by the company ahead of its debut show that Track will be based on Camaro SS however will have a number of new parts that are considered as goodies to go which are taken from track-focused 1LE package.

The details about the concept have not been revealed yet by the company but we know that the company is calling it a street legal “truck day warrior” this means that it will have all the sporty and beastly things that you will have in a new car, according to MotorAuthority.

The car will have 20 inch wheels and a front lip spoiler. It will also have sporty side sill sand Brembo brakes that are pretty famous. It will also have a lowered suspension. Other than this, Camaro SS, a Corvette Grand Sport and a Corvette Z06 will be making its appearance in the show too.

General Motors is going to have a big presence in the show and it looks like the company will be making it a great show ahead for Chevy too.

