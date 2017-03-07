Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

One of the coolest parts of the Nintendo Switch game console is the Joy-Con controllers. These controllers are able to be used as a single controller even though they are two physically separate controllers. Like previous Nintendo console controllers, they are designed to be used as motion controllers for various video games.

Nintendo Switch owners who want to use the Joy-Con controller for gaming on different devices will be glad to hear that the Joy-Con controller can be paired with Android, Mac, and Windows devices since they use Bluetooth. Apple iPad and iPhone owners aren't so lucky thanks to a different wireless protocol used with those devices.

One caveat is that the Joy-Con halves can't be paired and used as a single controller as it can be with the Switch console. Rather each half of the Joy-Con pairs as a separate controller. That means you could use one Joy-Con for a two player game, but a single player can only use one side of the controller.

There is always the chance that some enterprising geek will come up with a driver update that allows both sides of the Joy-Con to be used as a single controller with other devices, but for now it can't. Check out the video below to see the Joy-Con in action paired with other devices.