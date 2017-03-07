Geneva Motor Show 2017: Ruf to Unveil CTR Inspired Supercar

The new German brand Ruf is going to launch its first all new model car at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The Geneva Motor show will become the host for many companies that will showcase new and updated models. The motor show will also reveal a number of cars that are new in the world and are actually made by new automakers too.

Ruf’s all products are based on Porsche models. This is the reason that they will be getting an inspiration from the supercar. The car is supposed to be entirely built from carbon fiber structure.

The car has entirely been developed in house. Ruf correspondents have already declared that they will be taking the inspiration of the car from the iconic CTR Yellowbird mole which was released in the year 1987.

The model was actually based on Porsche 911. The model used to have a flat six engine that had the capability to produce 463bhp. Its top speed was 210mph. the latest CTR 3 was able to attain the top speed of 236mph.

The new car that is inspired from CTR will be super-fast like that of the super car. Ruf has already used the engine from Porsche in its former cars, according to AutoCar.

The engine such as flat-six engines that are powerful machines have been used. If this kind of engine is again making its way in the Chevy Camaro Track, the it means that it will be a very powerful car to look forward to.