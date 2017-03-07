 
 

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Ruf To Unveil CTR Inspired Supercar

Posted: Mar 7 2017, 5:39am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Ruf to Unveil CTR Inspired Supercar
RUF Greenster electric car based on a Porsche 911 is pictured during the second press day at the 79th Geneva International Motor Show on March 4, 2009 in Geneva, Switzerland. Credit: Getty Images
  • CTR inspired super car to be revealed by Ruf at the Geneva Motor Show 2017
 

The luxury maker has come up with its first ever original car

The new German brand Ruf is going to launch its first all new model car at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The Geneva Motor show will become the host for many companies that will showcase new and updated models. The motor show will also reveal a number of cars that are new in the world and are actually made by new automakers too.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

Ruf’s all products are based on Porsche models. This is the reason that they will be getting an inspiration from the supercar. The car is supposed to be entirely built from carbon fiber structure.

The car has entirely been developed in house. Ruf correspondents have already declared that they will be taking the inspiration of the car from the iconic CTR Yellowbird mole which was released in the year 1987.

The model was actually based on Porsche 911. The model used to have a flat six engine that had the capability to produce 463bhp. Its top speed was 210mph. the latest CTR 3 was able to attain the top speed of 236mph.

The new car that is inspired from CTR will be super-fast like that of the super car. Ruf has already used the engine from Porsche in its former cars, according to AutoCar.

The engine such as flat-six engines that are powerful machines have been used. If this kind of engine is again making its way in the Chevy Camaro Track, the it means that it will be a very powerful car to look forward to.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

4 minutes ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron to Reveal New Special Edition in Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron to Reveal New Special Edition in Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”

11 minutes ago

&quot;Bullitt&quot; Ford Mustang Fastback Found in Mexico

"Bullitt" Ford Mustang Fastback Found in Mexico

16 minutes ago

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

Private Cygnus Spacecraft OA-7 to Carry NASA Cargo to ISS on March 19

Private Cygnus Spacecraft OA-7 to Carry NASA Cargo to ISS on March 19

1 minute ago

Trump Tower Airbnb Rental was $450 per night

Trump Tower Airbnb Rental was $450 per night

33 minutes ago

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

53 minutes ago

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

1 hour ago

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

1 hour ago

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

2 hours ago

ESA Launches Latest Sentinel Earth Observation Satellite

ESA Launches Latest Sentinel Earth Observation Satellite

2 hours ago

Ford Tests Large Scale 3D Printing for the Very First Time

Ford Tests Large Scale 3D Printing for the Very First Time

2 hours ago

Jeff Bezos Tweets Photos of Blue Origin’s New Rocket Engine

Jeff Bezos Tweets Photos of Blue Origin’s New Rocket Engine

3 hours ago

NOAA Goes-16 Satellite Sends First Images of Lightning from Space

NOAA Goes-16 Satellite Sends First Images of Lightning from Space

7 hours ago

Mars May Have Been Wetter Than Previously Thought

Mars May Have Been Wetter Than Previously Thought

8 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Cars & Vehicles

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

4 minutes ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron to Reveal New Special Edition in Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron to Reveal New Special Edition in Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”

11 minutes ago

&quot;Bullitt&quot; Ford Mustang Fastback Found in Mexico

"Bullitt" Ford Mustang Fastback Found in Mexico

16 minutes ago

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Private Cygnus Spacecraft OA-7 to Carry NASA Cargo to ISS on March 19

Private Cygnus Spacecraft OA-7 to Carry NASA Cargo to ISS on March 19

1 minute ago

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

4 minutes ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron to Reveal New Special Edition in Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron to Reveal New Special Edition in Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”

11 minutes ago

&quot;Bullitt&quot; Ford Mustang Fastback Found in Mexico

"Bullitt" Ford Mustang Fastback Found in Mexico

16 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook