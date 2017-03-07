 
 

Trump Tower Airbnb Rental Was $450 Per Night

Posted: Mar 7 2017, 6:08am CST

 

Secret Service may not have known the Airbnb rental was active

Trump Tower has been the source of protests for many people who can't get over the fact that Donald Trump won the election and is president of the United States. The protests outside the building have turned violent on at least one occasion as protesters against Trump fought with supporters of Trump. At least one Trump Tower resident appears to be profiting from the cachet of Trump Tower these days.

An unnamed resident has been renting out their one bedroom apartment in Trump Tower via Airbnb for up to $450 per night. It's unclear exactly how long the apartment was available for rent on Airbnb, but it was there for at least a few months.

During that time the condo rented for between $300 and $450 per night. Since Airbnb does not allow rentals via its site to list addresses when booking, only clues to the nature of the rental were given. The description of the Airbnb rental stated that it was in "the most secure and unique building."

The description also stated, "Politically neutral please. It is a specific building, so please — political opinions cannot be shown."

Word is that Airbnb renters who stayed at the location went through security check similar to what you go through at the airport. Word is that the Secret Service might not have known the rental was even there. In fact, Trump Tower didn't know the Airbnb rental was active, Airbnb rentals are forbidden. Traditional rentals are allowed though. One person who stayed in Trump Tower says that you can hear the protestors from high up in the building.

