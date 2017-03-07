"Bullitt" Ford Mustang Fastback Found In Mexico

One of the most iconic Steve McQueen movies ever made was "Bullitt." That film has one of the most famous car chase scenes ever put to film where McQueen and his green Mustang fastback chase the bad guys behind the wheel of their Dodge Charger through the streets of San Francisco.

The Mustang used in that film was so popular that Ford built an official Bullitt Mustang for several model years. During filming of the iconic movie there were at least two Mustangs used (a stunt man from the film claims there were three cars total). One of them has been known of for years and is said to be in a private collection and to have been the Mustang used in close up shots.

The second 1968 Mustang fastback used in filming was a much harder driven stunt car. That stunt car was presumed to have been destroyed after filming. As it turns out the iconic Mustang somehow made its way to Mexico and ended up in a junkyard where it was recently discovered after 50 years of being lost.

Ford expert Kevin Marti has gone to Mexico to see the Mustang in person and states "I’m 100 percent sure it’s authentic." The car is far from pristine and is missing its original drivetrain and some body panels. It's famous dark highland green paint was covered at some point.

The owner of the car planned to have it restored into an Eleanor clone to mimic the car in "Gone in 60 Seconds" but after learning of the history, it will be restored to its Bullitt glory.