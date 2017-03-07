 
 

"Bullitt" Ford Mustang Fastback Found In Mexico

Posted: Mar 7 2017, 6:25am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

&quot;Bullitt&quot; Ford Mustang Fastback Found in Mexico
 

Ford expert says he is 100% sure the car is authentic

One of the most iconic Steve McQueen movies ever made was "Bullitt." That film has one of the most famous car chase scenes ever put to film where McQueen and his green Mustang fastback chase the bad guys behind the wheel of their Dodge Charger through the streets of San Francisco.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The Mustang used in that film was so popular that Ford built an official Bullitt Mustang for several model years. During filming of the iconic movie there were at least two Mustangs used (a stunt man from the film claims there were three cars total). One of them has been known of for years and is said to be in a private collection and to have been the Mustang used in close up shots.

The second 1968 Mustang fastback used in filming was a much harder driven stunt car. That stunt car was presumed to have been destroyed after filming. As it turns out the iconic Mustang somehow made its way to Mexico and ended up in a junkyard where it was recently discovered after 50 years of being lost.

Ford expert Kevin Marti has gone to Mexico to see the Mustang in person and states "I’m 100 percent sure it’s authentic." The car is far from pristine and is missing its original drivetrain and some body panels. It's famous dark highland green paint was covered at some point.

The owner of the car planned to have it restored into an Eleanor clone to mimic the car in "Gone in 60 Seconds" but after learning of the history, it will be restored to its Bullitt glory.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Ruf to Unveil CTR Inspired Supercar

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Ruf to Unveil CTR Inspired Supercar

46 minutes ago

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

50 minutes ago

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

1 hour ago

Major Breakthrough in the Future of Train Travel

Major Breakthrough in the Future of Train Travel

19 hours ago, 11:20am CST

Trump Tower Airbnb Rental was $450 per night

Trump Tower Airbnb Rental was $450 per night

17 minutes ago

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

37 minutes ago

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

47 minutes ago

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

1 hour ago

ESA Launches Latest Sentinel Earth Observation Satellite

ESA Launches Latest Sentinel Earth Observation Satellite

1 hour ago

Ford Tests Large Scale 3D Printing for the Very First Time

Ford Tests Large Scale 3D Printing for the Very First Time

2 hours ago

Jeff Bezos Tweets Photos of Blue Origin’s New Rocket Engine

Jeff Bezos Tweets Photos of Blue Origin’s New Rocket Engine

3 hours ago

NOAA Goes-16 Satellite Sends First Images of Lightning from Space

NOAA Goes-16 Satellite Sends First Images of Lightning from Space

6 hours ago

Mars May Have Been Wetter Than Previously Thought

Mars May Have Been Wetter Than Previously Thought

8 hours ago

First Photos of Lin Manuel Miranda on the Set of Mary Poppins

First Photos of Lin Manuel Miranda on the Set of Mary Poppins

8 hours ago

You Feel Lonely Because of Spending Too Much Time on Social Media

You Feel Lonely Because of Spending Too Much Time on Social Media

8 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Cars & Vehicles

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Ruf to Unveil CTR Inspired Supercar

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Ruf to Unveil CTR Inspired Supercar

46 minutes ago

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

50 minutes ago

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

1 hour ago

Major Breakthrough in the Future of Train Travel

Major Breakthrough in the Future of Train Travel

19 hours ago, 11:20am CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Trump Tower Airbnb Rental was $450 per night

Trump Tower Airbnb Rental was $450 per night

17 minutes ago

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

37 minutes ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Ruf to Unveil CTR Inspired Supercar

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Ruf to Unveil CTR Inspired Supercar

46 minutes ago

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

47 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook