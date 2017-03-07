 
 

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron To Reveal New Special Edition In Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron to Reveal New Special Edition in Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”
  • Bugatti Chiron with a new color is coming to Geneva Motor Show 2017
 

The £2 million car will be showcased in a new color in the event

Only a handful of the Bugatti Chiron were to be produced to by the country when this car was reeled. It was said that only 500 units of the car will be sold worldwide. Now we are sure of the fact that around half of these cars have been sold to the customers.

This means that only half of these are left and we might get to see number of these in blue fiber color. The colors is names as “Bleu Royal”. If we look at the total sales then out of these 250 sold cars, the 37 percent cars were sold in the European region making it the biggest collector of Bugatti Chiron.

Vyron was found to be as popular in the European region too. 50 percent of the cars went to America and 26 percent of the cars went to Middle East, according to AutoCar.

Bugatti is saying that the car that will be showcased in Geneva Motor Show is actually built for a customer in Switzerland. There will be a choice of eight carbon colors to choose from when it comes to Chiron.

The car is already so successful that all of the sold models were bought by customer without having the test drive by them. The first deliveries of the cars will begin in the next few days.

According to the automaker, the Chiron buyers will be invited to make an exclusive test drive at the end of March. The Bugatti Chiron will have a quad turbo charged 8.0 liter W16 engine which will have the ability to produce a massive output of 1479bhp.

The car will have the ability to go from 0 to 62mph in less than 2.5 seconds.  The top speed of the car will be 261mph.

