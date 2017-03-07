 
 

VW Arteon Debuts In Geneva

Posted: Mar 7 2017, 6:36am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva
 

Arteon will ship this June in Germany

VW has unveiled an attractive new sporty car in Geneva called the Arteon. The car seats five people and promises the elements of a sports car with the elegance and space of a fastback. The car gets standard LED headlamps and a long wheelbase for lots of space inside.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

The car will be offered with six different turbo engine options with power ranging from 148hp to 276hp depending on the version. The top rated engines will come with a DSG dual-clutch gearbox and 4Motion AWD standard.

VW built the Arteon on the Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform giving it a long 111.9-inch wheelbase. The car seen in Geneva is the full production version an VW notes there are only minimal design changes from the concept car that first debuted.

VW will place the Arteon in its range above the Passat. Production is at the Emden plant and the car will be available this June in Germany. No word on when the car might come to other countries. VW will fit the car with Adaptive Cruise Control, dynamic cornering lights that turn with curves, and VW digital cockpit in the US. VW will offer the car in an R-Line version with special bumpers and other custom touches. Diesel options will be available in some countries.

Volkswagen Head Designer Klaus Bischoff says: "The Arteon combines the design elements of a classic sports car with the elegance and space of a fastback. It’s an avant-garde business-class Gran Turismo that speaks to the heart and head alike."

Tobias Sühlmann, responsible for the Arteon's exterior design, further explains: “The athletic lines of the Arteon embody a highly functional overall concept. Form and function find common ground here in a progressive way. Thanks to its long wheelbase, stretched roofline, coupe-style fastback design and large rear hatch, this Gran Turismo provides more space and flexibility than conventional sedans."

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron to Reveal New Special Edition in Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron to Reveal New Special Edition in Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”

7 minutes ago

&quot;Bullitt&quot; Ford Mustang Fastback Found in Mexico

"Bullitt" Ford Mustang Fastback Found in Mexico

11 minutes ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Ruf to Unveil CTR Inspired Supercar

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Ruf to Unveil CTR Inspired Supercar

57 minutes ago

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

Trump Tower Airbnb Rental was $450 per night

Trump Tower Airbnb Rental was $450 per night

28 minutes ago

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

48 minutes ago

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

59 minutes ago

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

1 hour ago

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

2 hours ago

ESA Launches Latest Sentinel Earth Observation Satellite

ESA Launches Latest Sentinel Earth Observation Satellite

2 hours ago

Ford Tests Large Scale 3D Printing for the Very First Time

Ford Tests Large Scale 3D Printing for the Very First Time

2 hours ago

Jeff Bezos Tweets Photos of Blue Origin’s New Rocket Engine

Jeff Bezos Tweets Photos of Blue Origin’s New Rocket Engine

3 hours ago

NOAA Goes-16 Satellite Sends First Images of Lightning from Space

NOAA Goes-16 Satellite Sends First Images of Lightning from Space

7 hours ago

Mars May Have Been Wetter Than Previously Thought

Mars May Have Been Wetter Than Previously Thought

8 hours ago

First Photos of Lin Manuel Miranda on the Set of Mary Poppins

First Photos of Lin Manuel Miranda on the Set of Mary Poppins

9 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Cars & Vehicles

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron to Reveal New Special Edition in Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron to Reveal New Special Edition in Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”

7 minutes ago

&quot;Bullitt&quot; Ford Mustang Fastback Found in Mexico

"Bullitt" Ford Mustang Fastback Found in Mexico

11 minutes ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Ruf to Unveil CTR Inspired Supercar

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Ruf to Unveil CTR Inspired Supercar

57 minutes ago

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron to Reveal New Special Edition in Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron to Reveal New Special Edition in Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”

7 minutes ago

&quot;Bullitt&quot; Ford Mustang Fastback Found in Mexico

"Bullitt" Ford Mustang Fastback Found in Mexico

11 minutes ago

Trump Tower Airbnb Rental was $450 per night

Trump Tower Airbnb Rental was $450 per night

28 minutes ago

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

48 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook