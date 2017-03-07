VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW has unveiled an attractive new sporty car in Geneva called the Arteon. The car seats five people and promises the elements of a sports car with the elegance and space of a fastback. The car gets standard LED headlamps and a long wheelbase for lots of space inside.

The car will be offered with six different turbo engine options with power ranging from 148hp to 276hp depending on the version. The top rated engines will come with a DSG dual-clutch gearbox and 4Motion AWD standard.

VW built the Arteon on the Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform giving it a long 111.9-inch wheelbase. The car seen in Geneva is the full production version an VW notes there are only minimal design changes from the concept car that first debuted.

VW will place the Arteon in its range above the Passat. Production is at the Emden plant and the car will be available this June in Germany. No word on when the car might come to other countries. VW will fit the car with Adaptive Cruise Control, dynamic cornering lights that turn with curves, and VW digital cockpit in the US. VW will offer the car in an R-Line version with special bumpers and other custom touches. Diesel options will be available in some countries.

Volkswagen Head Designer Klaus Bischoff says: "The Arteon combines the design elements of a classic sports car with the elegance and space of a fastback. It’s an avant-garde business-class Gran Turismo that speaks to the heart and head alike."

Tobias Sühlmann, responsible for the Arteon's exterior design, further explains: “The athletic lines of the Arteon embody a highly functional overall concept. Form and function find common ground here in a progressive way. Thanks to its long wheelbase, stretched roofline, coupe-style fastback design and large rear hatch, this Gran Turismo provides more space and flexibility than conventional sedans."