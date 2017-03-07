 
 

Sex Boosts Your Job Satisfaction And Engagement In Work

Posted: Mar 7 2017, 8:27am CST | by , Updated: Mar 7 2017, 8:28am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Sex Boosts Your Job Satisfaction and Engagement in Work
Getty Images
  • Sex makes you happier at work
 

It has been found that satisfying sex may help employees cope better in their respective careers. Sex makes life look more rosier on the whole although it is not a panacea for every ill.

A satisfactory sex life on a domestic level may be a booster shot in the arm for career satisfaction as well. The way employees engage in their work on a day to day basis is affected by their private lives in the bedroom. Thus work and love are the two things one needs in life, as Sigmund Freud so rightly observed. 

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

Those employees who had toe-curlingly good sex with their wives at home often immersed themselves in their work and ended up succeeding in life.

Sex acted as a great stress buster and thus these employees headed for the office after mindblowing sex and a restful night’s sleep to give it all they had in terms of productivity.

he common joke about people having a certain “spring in their step” may have more to it than just being anecdotal hearsay. A healthy sex life keeps people applying their noses to the grindstone when it comes to work. 

Another important finding within the context of this study was that when people brought home their office issues, this had a negative impact on their sex lives.

Thus it seemed to be a feedback loop where better sex at home led to a satisfying time at work which in turn led to better sex at home. Thus the important thing to remember is that one ought to leave work worries at the office and enjoy the beast-with-two-backs at home with one’s wife.

To sacrifice your sex life for the sake of your career is a bad move. One ought to steer clear of any such strategy which is doomed to failure right from the start.  

The findings of this study were published in the Journal of Management. Sex basically releases dopamine in the brain. This releases chemicals in the reward centers of the brain.

Another hormone that is released is oxytocin. This has to do with social bonding. Thus we see that sex is a natural and normal part of life and that it is a good pick-me-up for anyone with lots of stress on the mind.

The experiment which took place showed that sex had a number of benefits for those who participated in it on a daily basis. To make it a priority in life will allow many an employee the opportunity to reap the rewards. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Complex Life was Present on Earth 2.33 Billion Years Ago

Complex Life was Present on Earth 2.33 Billion Years Ago

1 hour ago

NASA Wants to Build a Magnetic Shield Around Mars to Restore its Atmosphere

NASA Wants to Build a Magnetic Shield Around Mars to Restore its Atmosphere

1 hour ago

NASA Wants to Create the Coolest Spot in the Universe at the International Space Station

NASA Wants to Create the Coolest Spot in the Universe at the International Space Station

1 hour ago

Private Cygnus Spacecraft OA-7 to Carry NASA Cargo to ISS on March 19

Private Cygnus Spacecraft OA-7 to Carry NASA Cargo to ISS on March 19

1 hour ago

Peter Jackson&#039;s Mortal Engines Casts Stephen Lang, Jihae and Leila George

Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines Casts Stephen Lang, Jihae and Leila George

49 minutes ago

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron to Reveal New Special Edition in Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Bugatti Chiron to Reveal New Special Edition in Carbon Fibre Color “Blue Royal”

1 hour ago

&quot;Bullitt&quot; Ford Mustang Fastback Found in Mexico

"Bullitt" Ford Mustang Fastback Found in Mexico

2 hours ago

Trump Tower Airbnb Rental was $450 per night

Trump Tower Airbnb Rental was $450 per night

2 hours ago

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

2 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Ruf to Unveil CTR Inspired Supercar

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Ruf to Unveil CTR Inspired Supercar

2 hours ago

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

2 hours ago

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Chevy Camaro Track Concept Teased Before Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

2 hours ago

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

3 hours ago

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Science News

Complex Life was Present on Earth 2.33 Billion Years Ago

Complex Life was Present on Earth 2.33 Billion Years Ago

1 hour ago

NASA Wants to Build a Magnetic Shield Around Mars to Restore its Atmosphere

NASA Wants to Build a Magnetic Shield Around Mars to Restore its Atmosphere

1 hour ago

NASA Wants to Create the Coolest Spot in the Universe at the International Space Station

NASA Wants to Create the Coolest Spot in the Universe at the International Space Station

1 hour ago

Private Cygnus Spacecraft OA-7 to Carry NASA Cargo to ISS on March 19

Private Cygnus Spacecraft OA-7 to Carry NASA Cargo to ISS on March 19

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Peter Jackson&#039;s Mortal Engines Casts Stephen Lang, Jihae and Leila George

Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines Casts Stephen Lang, Jihae and Leila George

49 minutes ago

Complex Life was Present on Earth 2.33 Billion Years Ago

Complex Life was Present on Earth 2.33 Billion Years Ago

1 hour ago

NASA Wants to Build a Magnetic Shield Around Mars to Restore its Atmosphere

NASA Wants to Build a Magnetic Shield Around Mars to Restore its Atmosphere

1 hour ago

NASA Wants to Create the Coolest Spot in the Universe at the International Space Station

NASA Wants to Create the Coolest Spot in the Universe at the International Space Station

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook