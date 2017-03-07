Sex Boosts Your Job Satisfaction and Engagement in Work

A satisfactory sex life on a domestic level may be a booster shot in the arm for career satisfaction as well. The way employees engage in their work on a day to day basis is affected by their private lives in the bedroom. Thus work and love are the two things one needs in life, as Sigmund Freud so rightly observed.

Those employees who had toe-curlingly good sex with their wives at home often immersed themselves in their work and ended up succeeding in life.

Sex acted as a great stress buster and thus these employees headed for the office after mindblowing sex and a restful night’s sleep to give it all they had in terms of productivity.

he common joke about people having a certain “spring in their step” may have more to it than just being anecdotal hearsay. A healthy sex life keeps people applying their noses to the grindstone when it comes to work.

Another important finding within the context of this study was that when people brought home their office issues, this had a negative impact on their sex lives.

Thus it seemed to be a feedback loop where better sex at home led to a satisfying time at work which in turn led to better sex at home. Thus the important thing to remember is that one ought to leave work worries at the office and enjoy the beast-with-two-backs at home with one’s wife.

To sacrifice your sex life for the sake of your career is a bad move. One ought to steer clear of any such strategy which is doomed to failure right from the start.

The findings of this study were published in the Journal of Management. Sex basically releases dopamine in the brain. This releases chemicals in the reward centers of the brain.

Another hormone that is released is oxytocin. This has to do with social bonding. Thus we see that sex is a natural and normal part of life and that it is a good pick-me-up for anyone with lots of stress on the mind.

The experiment which took place showed that sex had a number of benefits for those who participated in it on a daily basis. To make it a priority in life will allow many an employee the opportunity to reap the rewards.