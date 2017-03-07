Beauty and the Beast Becomes Fastest Selling Family Film Ever

Beauty and the Beast is over ten days away from releasing in the world. While the movie has seen a limited release in U.K., France and Shanghai; major markets and cinemas around the world are getting ready to play the movie on March 17th.

The movie has been announced as a family movie and the pre-sale tracking has recorded the movie to be the fastest selling family movie. Disney sold two of the fastest selling movies last year in Captain America: Civil War and Finding Dory and it looks like that the studio is keeping up with the tradition.

Many experts are already predicting that the movie will have up to $120 million opening, and Fandango tickets’ pre-sales are soaring to support that notion.

Fandango managing editor Erik Davis told EW, “Beauty is a beast in pre-sales, and I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people. It’s looking bigger than most Disney live-action adaptations, like The Jungle Book, Cinderella, or Maleficent. Its pre-sales rival those of a superhero movie.”

The tickets pre-sales are a pleasant news considering the recent controversy that has been associated with the movie and its cast.

Although a frame by frame live action remake, director Bill Condon and the cast have attributed various minor niches to their characters with Emma Watson rendering a modern feminist touch to her Belle and Condon announced that Josh Gad’s LeFou will be a gay character who is discovering his sexuality and feeling about Gaston.

The revelation has already lost the movie its screening in an Alabama theater and Russia is rumored to be closing the film screening in the country calling it “gay propaganda”.