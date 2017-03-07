 
 

More Images Of Powered-ON Samsung Galaxy S8 And S8+ Leaked

Posted: Mar 7 2017, 9:50am CST | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

More leaked images of powered-ON Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ leaked
Slash leaks
 

The situation on keeping vital information from leaking has been seriously compromised by Samsung. Just hours after our last news on leaked images, we received yet another batch of live images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 duo via Slashleaks.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

The images show a striking resemblance with all the other leaked images and leaked 3D renders of the devices we have witnessed lately. The images surfaced this time had both, the standard 5.8” edition and the premium “Plus” edition of Galaxy S8, sitting next to each other.

The “Plus” edition is turned on and is showing the lock-screen. No major differences in design are found between the two models. One noticeable trait about the devices shown in the photos is that the standard Galaxy S8 device has an screen protector applied.

Which leads to a conclusion that these sets are in testing phase by an employee or a carrier.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

4 hours ago

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

4 hours ago

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

4 hours ago

Nokia opens pre-orders for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310

Nokia opens pre-orders for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310

22 hours ago, 11:43am CST

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

15 minutes ago

Water Will be the Fuel of the Future

Water Will be the Fuel of the Future

1 hour ago

Infant MRIs May Predict Autism

Infant MRIs May Predict Autism

1 hour ago

Beauty and the Beast Becomes Fastest Selling Family Film Ever

Beauty and the Beast Becomes Fastest Selling Family Film Ever

1 hour ago

Sex Boosts Your Job Satisfaction and Engagement in Work

Sex Boosts Your Job Satisfaction and Engagement in Work

1 hour ago

Peter Jackson&#039;s Mortal Engines Casts Stephen Lang, Jihae and Leila George

Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines Casts Stephen Lang, Jihae and Leila George

2 hours ago

Complex Life was Present on Earth 2.33 Billion Years Ago

Complex Life was Present on Earth 2.33 Billion Years Ago

2 hours ago

NASA Wants to Build a Magnetic Shield Around Mars to Restore its Atmosphere

NASA Wants to Build a Magnetic Shield Around Mars to Restore its Atmosphere

3 hours ago

NASA Wants to Create the Coolest Spot in the Universe at the International Space Station

NASA Wants to Create the Coolest Spot in the Universe at the International Space Station

3 hours ago

Private Cygnus Spacecraft OA-7 to Carry NASA Cargo to ISS on March 19

Private Cygnus Spacecraft OA-7 to Carry NASA Cargo to ISS on March 19

3 hours ago

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Technology News

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

4 hours ago

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

4 hours ago

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

4 hours ago

Nokia opens pre-orders for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310

Nokia opens pre-orders for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310

22 hours ago, 11:43am CST

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

15 minutes ago

Water Will be the Fuel of the Future

Water Will be the Fuel of the Future

1 hour ago

Infant MRIs May Predict Autism

Infant MRIs May Predict Autism

1 hour ago

Beauty and the Beast Becomes Fastest Selling Family Film Ever

Beauty and the Beast Becomes Fastest Selling Family Film Ever

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook