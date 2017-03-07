More Images Of Powered-ON Samsung Galaxy S8 And S8+ Leaked

The situation on keeping vital information from leaking has been seriously compromised by Samsung. Just hours after our last news on leaked images, we received yet another batch of live images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 duo via Slashleaks.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

The images show a striking resemblance with all the other leaked images and leaked 3D renders of the devices we have witnessed lately. The images surfaced this time had both, the standard 5.8” edition and the premium “Plus” edition of Galaxy S8, sitting next to each other.

The “Plus” edition is turned on and is showing the lock-screen. No major differences in design are found between the two models. One noticeable trait about the devices shown in the photos is that the standard Galaxy S8 device has an screen protector applied.

Which leads to a conclusion that these sets are in testing phase by an employee or a carrier.