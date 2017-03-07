 
 

Possible Codename And Model Number Of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Revealed

Posted: Mar 7 2017, 9:59am CST | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

Possible Codename and Model Number of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 revealed
 

A recent report form SamMobile suggests that the under-development smartphone model, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, is codenamed as “Great”. The codename reflects the intentions on which the new smartphone will be created: To succeed the unfortunate Note 7 in a grand manner.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

The report by SamMobile also included model numbers for Samsung’s next big marvel. SM-N950F will be the model number for international-unlocked edition of Galaxy Note 8. As per the usual convention, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will also have a last-letter variation for establishing the distinction of each market and carrier.

We have been receiving countless reviews about the plans of Samsung regarding the shipped-back Note 7 units. SamMobile dropped a hint that Samsung may has plans to roll out refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units but only in its home market, by the model number SM-N935 (Grace R).

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

More leaked images of powered-ON Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ leaked

More images of powered-ON Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ leaked

9 minutes ago

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

4 hours ago

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

4 hours ago

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

4 hours ago

Steven Spielberg Unites with Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks for The Post

Steven Spielberg Unites with Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks for The Post

2 minutes ago

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

22 minutes ago

Water Will be the Fuel of the Future

Water Will be the Fuel of the Future

1 hour ago

Infant MRIs May Predict Autism

Infant MRIs May Predict Autism

1 hour ago

Beauty and the Beast Becomes Fastest Selling Family Film Ever

Beauty and the Beast Becomes Fastest Selling Family Film Ever

1 hour ago

Sex Boosts Your Job Satisfaction and Engagement in Work

Sex Boosts Your Job Satisfaction and Engagement in Work

1 hour ago

Peter Jackson&#039;s Mortal Engines Casts Stephen Lang, Jihae and Leila George

Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines Casts Stephen Lang, Jihae and Leila George

2 hours ago

Complex Life was Present on Earth 2.33 Billion Years Ago

Complex Life was Present on Earth 2.33 Billion Years Ago

2 hours ago

NASA Wants to Build a Magnetic Shield Around Mars to Restore its Atmosphere

NASA Wants to Build a Magnetic Shield Around Mars to Restore its Atmosphere

3 hours ago

NASA Wants to Create the Coolest Spot in the Universe at the International Space Station

NASA Wants to Create the Coolest Spot in the Universe at the International Space Station

3 hours ago

Private Cygnus Spacecraft OA-7 to Carry NASA Cargo to ISS on March 19

Private Cygnus Spacecraft OA-7 to Carry NASA Cargo to ISS on March 19

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Technology News

More leaked images of powered-ON Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ leaked

More images of powered-ON Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ leaked

9 minutes ago

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

4 hours ago

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

Joy-Con Controllers from Nintendo Switch Can Connect to other Devices

4 hours ago

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Steven Spielberg Unites with Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks for The Post

Steven Spielberg Unites with Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks for The Post

2 minutes ago

More leaked images of powered-ON Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ leaked

More images of powered-ON Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ leaked

9 minutes ago

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

22 minutes ago

Water Will be the Fuel of the Future

Water Will be the Fuel of the Future

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook