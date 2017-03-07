Possible Codename and Model Number of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 revealed

A recent report form SamMobile suggests that the under-development smartphone model, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, is codenamed as “Great”. The codename reflects the intentions on which the new smartphone will be created: To succeed the unfortunate Note 7 in a grand manner.

The report by SamMobile also included model numbers for Samsung’s next big marvel. SM-N950F will be the model number for international-unlocked edition of Galaxy Note 8. As per the usual convention, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will also have a last-letter variation for establishing the distinction of each market and carrier.

We have been receiving countless reviews about the plans of Samsung regarding the shipped-back Note 7 units. SamMobile dropped a hint that Samsung may has plans to roll out refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units but only in its home market, by the model number SM-N935 (Grace R).