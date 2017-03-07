Fargo Season 3 Teaser Reveals Bald Ewan McGregor

After the release of synopsis of the season 3 of Fargo on FX, most fans were waiting for their first glance at the show and they got it in the new promo that was released a few hours ago and we have to say, keeping true to the Fargo tradition, it looks suspicious and shady.

The promo is only 30 seconds long and it features no verbal communication yet actions and silence speaks volumes for the characters. The promo is a diner scene in which we see the character we can guess as Ray Stussy, the less accomplished twin brother of the other main character Emmit Stussy, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota.

McGregor looks unrecognizable with a balding head and a mustache as he eyes the passing sheriff. He is seen sitting with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray’s girlfriend Nikki Swango as revealed by the synopsis of the story.

Ray and Nicki look at each other before deciding to get up and start to go outside. The sheriff settles into a booth behind them. Ray pays their tab and they both head outside.

Gloria Burgle, the steady chief of the local police department played by Carrie Coon, stares after them and then outside at them as they get into their car. Her son is seen sitting across her, texting. Ray opens the door for Nicki and she gets inside.

The release date and the title of the show appear under the buzzing Diner sign. The show is set to release on April 19th and we have to say that the promo is beautifully simple, doesn’t give much away yet gives us pretty much a great look at Ewan Mcgregor and what we can expect from his role.