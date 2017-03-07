 
 

World’s Rarest True’s Beaked Whales Caught On Film For The First Time

Posted: Mar 7 2017, 10:23am CST | in News | Latest Science News

 

One of the world’s rarest of whales has been caught on film underwater by researchers for the very first time.

A very rare True’s beaked whale was spotted underwater and its video clip was made by pure chance. This happens to be the first footage of this mysterious marine life form. It was shot off the coastal waters of the Azores.

In the footage, a trio of whales could be clearly seen trying to surface. Only seven live scenes of these whales have been reported up until now in Macaronesia. A few of these may have been misidentified. 

This novel footage was taken by  a group of educators. They were on a tour of the deep blue sea with a couple of school-going children. The whales surfaced temporarily for a brief time span of only 10 minutes.

Yet it was enough for the team to get out their cameras and make the video clip. One of them spoke of how suddenly out of the blue the whales seemed to appear and it left the group pretty excited to be offered such a rare sight of these whales.  

As they encircled the boat, the onlookers were exhilarated beyond their normal expectations. These were whales that had seldom been seen before.

This species of whale has not even been tagged. However other species have been studied extensively and their behavior matches the antics of these whales. These whales dive beneath the surface for an hour to two hours and then come to the surface for a some breathing space.

Then they wallow into the water once again. Usually these whales go deep into the ocean upto a kilometer beneath the surface level. Some even reach the 3 kilometer mark, according to Washington Post.  

These whales have special indentations near their flippers which allow them to smoothly swim through the oceanic current. They clearly save up on energy since they remain submerged for long time spans.

The video clip shows a white spot on the head of each whale. This is the region that lies directly over the “melon” through which the whale used its echolocation ability.

These whales click to find their way about the oceanic depths. A lot still needs to be learnt about these whales. Some of these whales are very sensitive to navy sonar facilities. Those signals mess with the whales’ echolocation ability. 

The findings of this study got published in the journal Peerj.

