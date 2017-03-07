 
 

Ed Sheeran Enjoys Massive Opening Sales For Album Divide

Ed Sheeran Enjoys Massive Opening Sales for Album Divide
Ed Sheeran set to break records with massive album sales for his latest album ‘Divide’

Ed Sheeran is taking over the charts once more with his latest album “Divide’ or ‘÷’. The album has been praised by fans and critics alike, and since it's release last Friday, Divide has broken records selling 432,000 copies in just three days and outselling the entire UK Top 200 twice over.

With that Divide is now set on track to enter the top three fastest-selling releases ever in the UK. Divide shifted 232,000 copies in its first day which makes it a likely contender to surpass Adele’s 25 and Oasis's Be Here Now with 800,000 each.

Moreover, Ed is also the first artists to have four singles at the top simultaneously including Shape Of You, Castle On The Hill, Galway Girl and Perfect.Ed smashed the record on Spotify for their ‘first day’ streams for an album with over 56 million.

Ed has also broken Spotify’s ‘one day’ streams for an artist at over 68 million and also landed their highest ‘one day’ streams for a track. Ed’s Shape Of You, which has now peaked at 10.1 million has continued to break week on week. Divide is forecast to surpass 500,000 copies in its first week, according to Billboard.

While many would have swelled with pride over these accomplishments, Ed remains ever so humble as he continues to tour and perform around the world.

After his performance, last week at the Brit awards, the Brit singer recently performed at a secret performance The Studio at Webster Hall on Monday night held by SiriusXM radio.

Tom Hiddleston also stopped by at the performance and both the Brits posed for a photo backstage. The photo has generated a lot of chatter about there being no bad blood between the two over Taylor Swift.

