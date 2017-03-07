 
 

Yellow Taxis Are Safer Than Blue Taxis

Posted: Mar 7 2017, 10:34am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Yellow Taxis are Safer Than Blue Taxis
  • Yellow taxis have fewer accidents than blue taxis because yellow is more visible than blue
 

A recent study confirmed the common sense yet intuitive notion that yellow taxi cabs are safer and more secure to travel in than blue ones.

A study which was engaged in recently lends the aura of truth to the intuition that the color of a taxi cab has an effect on its drivers being prone to accidents or not.

Over 3 years worth of data regarding taxis, drivers and accidents were compiled and examined with precision to get at the nitty gritty facts. The taxis comprised two groups of blue and yellow transportation service vehicles. This study was carried out in Singapore. 

Apparently, the yellow taxis had less accidents than the blue ones. This was linked to the yellow color which was bright and prominent. It allowed the drivers of these taxi cabs to avoid crashing into other yellow taxis.

Thus the accident rate was lower than usual. While it had been noted erstwhile by observant passengers and pedestrians that blue taxis had higher accident rates, this time research seemed to prove it beyond a shadow of doubt.

Color and visibility combine with the drivers being prone to accidents due to errors in coordination and visual judgement to make these statistics stare us in the face. 

This has serious implications for public policy on a governmental level. By switching to only yellow taxis, much loss of life and limb could be prevented and also the economic fallout for society in the form of families affected by the accidents could be mitigated.

This sends a clear signal to many smaller taxi cab companies to stick to the standard yellow color instead of experimenting with other colors such as blue or even black.

4175 yellow taxis and 12,525 blue taxis were observed on a consistent basis. The yellow ones had approximately 6.1 fewer accidents per 1000 taxis. The government ought to disallow all other colors of taxi cabs since the tried and tested yellow color seems to be the most suitable.  

The findings of this study were published on Monday in scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

