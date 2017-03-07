Hurricane Katrina Conspiracy Theories: What Really Happened in New Orleans?

Hurricane Katrina is one of the most deadly and costliest natural disasters to ever occur in the United States. It cost over $108 billion dollars and over 1800 were lost as the storm swept through New Orleans and the surrounding areas. The storm traveled along the gulf coast from Florida to Mexico, but New Orleans was the area that received a brunt of the damage. The levees and Floodwalls broke, flooding up to 80% of the city areas and leaving some 60,000 stranded.

Many complained about how slow FEMA and the United States government was to react to the disaster. In fact, so much so that American Crime Story, the same show that brought you The People vs. OJ Simpson, is using FEMA as the basis for their next season. FEMA director Michael Brown and New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Eddie Compass both resigned after the relief efforts because of the criticism of their respective departments.

Louisiana governor at the time, Kathleen Blanco, was also heavily criticized. One of the statements that she made about the increased looting after the disaster does strike some as odd. In response to questions about police presence, she said to CNN: “They have M16s and are locked and loaded. These troops know how to shoot and kill and I expect they will." Note that this was people couldn't go to buy basic needs like food, water, and cleaning supplies. There were a few shootings of civilians, many of them unarmed. Almost a dozen police officers had to face a court due to their actions. Also important to note, Blanco refused to turn relief efforts over to the Department of Homeland Security.

Few people disagree that we could have handled Hurricane Katrina better, but there are many people who disagree as to why the response was so poor. Many blame Blanco. Some, like Kanye West, blame President George W. Bush. Others blame global warming and a lack of research into how bad the storm could be.

Still, there are people who believe there was something else at play. Here are some of the most popular theories:

Operation Blackwater

If you listen to some reports, including one from Mother Jones, DHS security contractors were in New Orleans before the hurricane even hit. At that time, they declared that they were able to use "whatever force" they needed to ensure law and order. It seemed to many like they were more than ready to use force against the citizens, intent on turning New Orleans into some kind of war zone instead of a relief center.

Many believe that this was part of a general conspiracy to turn the area into a place of violence and to arrest immigrants and black people who were just trying to survive.

The Levees Didn't Fail

One of the most believable conspiracy theories about Hurricane Katrina is that the levees didn't fail, but they were purposefully weakened. Many people claimed to have heard explosions right before the levees were breached, making many think the attack was purposeful. Of course, the sound could be anything, but it is still interesting.

Some, like those at Parapolitical Journal, believe that it was done to purposefully flood poor, majority black neighborhoods in order to spare white neighborhoods. It is strange that a majority of the flooding did happen in non-white neighborhoods that were poor. Still, many richer, whiter neighborhoods just happened to be located on higher ground. There is a privilege there, but it dates back well before any Hurricane Katrina planning could have been.

Another theory about the levees is that they were purposefully breached so that people could profit off of the clean-up. Halliburton, in particular, has "no-bid contracts" that many question the validity of and whether or not their fortune was more than just luck.

The Hurricane was Manufactured

Many people believe that Hurricane Katrina was deliberately manufactured. A lot of these people believe that it could have been the Russian government or by George W. Bush himself and the US military. Note that Bush was also called the mastermind of 9/11. It is believed that they used electromagnetism or temperature seeding to accomplish some a big storm. Also important to note is that President Obama was blamed for the same thing around Hurricane Sandy.

Was Hurricane Katrina a plot by some nefarious group, or were there just bad people who took advantage of the situation for their own gain or because of their lack of knowledge? We may never know the truth of what happened in and around New Orleans, but we do know one thing: that we have to be better about our response to future disasters. In today's age of social media and technology, it is unlikely that people could get away with some of the same things that they did in New Orleans.

