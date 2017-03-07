Happy National Cereal Day! The Best and Worst Cereal To Celebrate This Year

Everybody loves to eat cereal for breakfast, cereal for lunch, cereal for dinner, cereal for a snack, and especially cereal for brunch. It is a delicious meal that seems to hit all of your hot spots when you eat: it can be crunchy, it can be sweet, it can be flaky, it can be fruity, or it can be oaty. You likely have a certain cereal that makes your mornings just a little bit brighter. For me, there is nothing like a bowl of Christmas Captain Crunch.

Cereal is so popular, in fact, that today is National Cereal Day where we can celebrate the food. The app Lose It! tracked how much cereal over 3 million people eat and have found out the favorites:

Top 10 Cereals:

Honey Nut Cheerios Cheerios Raisin Bran Granola Multigrain Cheerios Life Honey Bunches of Oats – Almond Frosted Flakes Frosted Mini Wheats Cinnamon Toast Crunch

The app also found that most of us tend to eat way more than the recommended serving size of the cereal. Those who ate Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Frosted Mini Wheats, Frosted Flakes, Honey Bunches of Oats, Life, and Honey Nut Cheerios tended to eat more than those who ate other cereal.

How do you make cereal healthy? One way you can do it is to pick a cereal that doesn't have all of the sugar, including Raisin Bran, oatmeal, Kashi cereals, and granolas. You should also choose cereals that are a good source of fiber because it is filling and helps get your digestive system moving. Try to get cereals that filled with vitamins and real ingredients as well. You want to avoid cereal that has a lot of sugar.

All in all, a bowl of your favorite sugary cereal isn't going to hurt you every now and again - especially on a day like today when you get to celebrate them.