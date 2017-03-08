Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

The new Mercedes-AMG GT concept has been unleashed by the company. The new concept is that of a four door coupe. Mercedes-AMG GT is celebrating 50 years of success by showcasing a number of cars this year. the sports car sub brand of the company is all set to prepare high quality performance cars and the upcomingMercedes-AMG GT concept is the part of this kind of celebration too.

"With the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, we are giving a preview of our third completely independently developed sports car and are extending the attractive AMG GT family to include a four-door variant,” said Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

“The AMG GT Concept, like the AMG Hypercar, which we are presenting at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, illustrates how we are defining performance of the future at AMG. Impressive driving dynamics coupled with high efficiency, resulting from an innovative drive system tailored specifically to the vehicle segment – that is ‘Future Performance’ made by AMG. With our AMG GT Concept, that means a combination of an ultra-modern V8 gasoline engine and a high-performance electric motor, both intelligently networked with an extremely powerful yet lightweight battery concept. This performance hybrid powertrain offers an impressive electric range and the opportunity to generate a system output of up to 805 horsepower in its last level of development, and covers the sprint from 0-60 mph in less than three seconds – which corresponds to the performance of a super sports car."

The four door coupe will be a very welcomed extension of the AMG line up. It will ne joining the cars that have a legacy of SLS AMG and AMG GT. the concept is given the status of EQ+ power.

According to Tobias Moers, with the help of this Mercedes-AMG GT, the company is heading towards getting a fully performance based sports car that is independently developed at AMG.

Along with that Mercedes-AMG GT Hypercar concept that will be presented at the Frankfurt Motor show will cater the concept that AMG has gotten more in line and have gotten more possibilities of getting into the sports branch as well.

The concepts have been given high dynamics, Hugh durability with loads of fuel efficiency. The concept will bring about a combination of V8 gasoline engine along with a concept of a high performance electric motor.

These have been networked with all the skill to provide the efficient performance that can be excellent to look at. The car will have the ability to conquer 0-60mph in less than 3 seconds.

This kind of performance is something that of a sports car for sure. The four door sports car has been given stylish looks however it is also made sure that it has a certain musculature that is the indicator of sports AMG.

"The AMG GT Concept embodies the most extreme expression of our design idiom and underlines the autonomous profile of AMG as a performance brand," said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Daimler AG.

"Through ideal proportions it creates a pure design with emphasis on its surfaces, featuring sensuous shapes, and is hot and cool at the same time."