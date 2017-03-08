Blue Origin Details Glenn and Gets First Customer for New Space Rocket

Blue Origin seems to have found its very first customer who will ride on its New Glenn space rocket. This rocket is meant to orbit the moon.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

Also a video clip showing how the rocket will launch and complete its payload delivery was posted online by Jeff Bezos’ company. This video shows a New Glenn rocket undergoing lift-off from Launch Complex 36 which is situated at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Very high in the sky, the rocket’s first stage will detach from the payload carrier. Then a satellite will be sent into orbital axis. This first stage will then make a detour for the earth and make a soft landing on a ship.

Blue Origin has already signed a contract to fully utilize New Glenn in order to launch a geostationary satellite. This will be for the sake of Eutelsat Communications.

The due date for this launch is 2021 or 2022. By including the New Glenn in its repertoire, Jeff Bezos’ company is about to get creative by making space trips economical. Also on the level of performance, these forays into space will be literally reaching for the stars.

Such a strategy is actually excellent for raking in the profits and maintaining the industry. This rocket has earned its title after the late John Glenn who happened to be the first American astronaut to orbit the earth.

Rodolphe Belmer, Eutelsat CEO, commented on the new relationship with Blue Origin: “Blue Origin has been forthcoming with Eutelsat on its strategy and convinced us they have the right mindset to compete in the launch service industry. Their solid engineering approach, and their policy to develop technologies that will form the base of a broad generation of launchers, corresponds to what we expect from our industrial partners. In including New Glenn in our manifest we are pursuing our longstanding strategy of innovation that drives down the cost of access to space and drives up performance. This can only be good news for the profitability and sustainability of our industry.”

“Eutelsat is one of the world’s most experienced and innovative satellite operators, and we are honoured that they chose Blue Origin and our New Glenn orbital launch vehicle,” said Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin founder.

“Eutelsat has launched satellites on many new vehicles and shares both our methodical approach to engineering and our passion for driving down the cost of access to space. Welcome to the launch manifest, Eutelsat, can’t wait to fly together.”

Blue Origin has a lot up its sleeve. It plans on allowing the New Glenn rocket to ultimately have two-stage and three-stage versions. These will be fueled by seven BE-4 engines. The third stage may employ a BE-3 engine though.

These rockets will burn a mixture of liquid natural gas and liquid oxygen. The BE-4 engines will ultimately be bought off by ULA. From the profits coming in from the sale of these engines, Blue Origin will start plans for its Vulcan rocket.

Bezos has recently revealed a lot of information regarding the New Glenn rocket. For one thing this rocket would be capable of carrying 13 metric tons of equipment.

This is the figure for geostationary orbit. 45 metric tons are what it can carry for low-Earth orbit. This will in short be the largest rockets to fly off into space from our planet. A humongous facility will also get built to house the New Glenn rocket.