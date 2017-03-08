 
 

China Plans To Launch Lunar Space Probe Before The End Of The Year

Posted: Mar 8 2017

 

China Plans to Launch Lunar Space Probe Before the End of the Year
China will launch lunar space probe before the year ends

On Tuesday, China announced the launch of space probe that will get samples from moon before 2017 ends. The project will create a competition between China and the US, as Trump plans to renew the U.S for its space explorations.

The lunar probe, named Chang’e-5 is currently under final experiments, and scientists hope it to be ready for launch in August, said the official People's Daily, while citing the China National Space Administration.

China will face several challenges during the launch to collect samples from moon and bringing it back to the earth at fast pace. It will be a complicated space mission for China, said Hu Hao, an official from China's Lunar Exploration Program, while talking to a newspaper official.

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants China to get recognized in space exploration across the world. Recently,the US president trump also declared his ambition for U.S to have a second lunar mission.

The country also announced several space exploration missions, said official Science and Technology Daily. Moon will prove a first stop for humans to explore deep space.

The Trump administration also asked National Aeronautics and Space Administration to bring proposal for a manned mission, using a heavy lift rocket. The proposal was approved and mission will occur in 2018, setting a foundation for human lunar mission.

China also had its first lunar mission in 2013 with soft landing through Chang'e-3 craft and its Jade Rabbit rover. The current announcement of China’s lunar space probe will be its latest mission. China plans to send the probe to moon to its dark side in 2018. After the success of lunar probe, China will launch human lunar mission in 2036.

A heavy-lift Long March 5 rocket will be used for launch from Wenchang Space Launch Centre in Hainan Province. The rocket can lift the payload a little less than Delta IV Heavy, the strongest rocket in the world that can carry 28 tons to the low earth orbit.

