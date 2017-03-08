 
 

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

Posted: Mar 8 2017

 

  • 3.0 TFSI V6 engine with mild hybrid technology
  • Eight-cylinder performance with the consumption of a four-cylinder
  • Electric Stop&Go and parking

The concept was finally revealed at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show. Here is the beautiful looking Audi Q8 sport concept.

The Geneva Motor show is set up from March 7th to March 19th where all the big car brands will be showcasing their products in the different line ups. Audi has also come up with its new vehicle at the event and we finally got to see the beautiful looking and extremely up tech Audi Q8 Sport concept.

This concept is a great amalgam of hybrid technology and a petrol engine. It will have 3.0 TFSI V6 engine will be coupled with electric motors to make the car perform in a hybrid way.

It has a new generation engine that will provide the performance of an eight cylinder engine but with the help of a four cylinder engine consumption.

It has been noted that its emission range is pretty good for the environment too. yet CO2 emission of 25g/km was noted by the authorities while checking the performance of this concept.

According to the chairman board of management an AUDI AG, the Audi Q8 Sport is a great step towards the harmony of a fuel efficient engine. This will be a big step towards a large scale production of a fuel efficient car.

“The drive system of the Audi Q8 sport concept is a major step towards optimizing efficiency and sustainability in large-volume series production. The combination of mild hybrid technology and a TFSI engine sets a new benchmark for the synthesis of electromobility and combustion engines. In the future, this combination will be used in many Audi models,” says Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management at AUDI AG.

Audi’s engine will be couples with a 48 volt electric system that will supply electric power for the hybrid module of the car. The 20kW strong battery is supposed to be efficient in charging and its generator will be quick to recharge the battery in no time as well.

This will be the surety of the fact that the electric vehicle could be driven more under electric power than the conventional engine. It will have a four door luxurious interior. It will also come with latest infotainment systems to mark it up for the performance model.

