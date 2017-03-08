 
 

Scientists Turn Food Waste Into Tires

Posted: Mar 8 2017, 5:01am CST | by , Updated: Mar 8 2017, 5:13am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Scientists Turn Food Waste into Tires
Researchers have developed a patent-pending technology for incorporating food waste into rubber. Credit: Ohio State University
 

Eggshells and tomato peels can replace standard petroleum-based filler that has been used in manufacturing tires for more than a century

There are many parts of food that people normally do not eat like eggshells and tomato peels. This food waste usually tossed into the garbage and eventually goes to landfills. However researchers believe these discarded parts of food could be utilized in a better way. 

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

Researchers from Ohio State University have discovered a method to convert food waste into a replacement for petroleum-based filler that has been vastly used in tire manufacturing.

Filler makes the rubber durable and improves its performance. Traditionally, carbon black has been used as a reinforcing agent in tires due to its unique properties. But Americans companies had to buy it from overseas. Moreover, this substance is getting harder to come by.

“The tire industry is growing very quickly, and we don't just need more natural rubber, we need more filler, too,” said Katrina Cornish, a biomaterial researcher at Ohio State. “The number of tires being produced worldwide is going up all the time, so countries are using all the carbon black they can make. There's no longer a surplus, so we can't just buy some from Russia to make up the difference like we used to. At the same time, we need to have more sustainability.”

Converting eggshells and tomato peels into a new reinforcing filler is a viable solution for this problem. In fact, researchers believe the technology has the potential to solve at least three problems: it reduces the dependence of American companies on foreign filler substances, keeps waste out of landfills and makes rubber tires more tough and resilient.

“Fillers generally make rubber stronger, but they also make it less flexible," said Cindy Barrera, a researcher at Cornish’s lab. "We found that replacing different portions of carbon black with ground eggshells and tomato peels caused synergistic effects—for instance, enabling strong rubber to retain flexibility.”

To create new tire fillers, researchers bought eggshells and other food waste from a local food producer and transformed them into non-black biofillers that can be an alternative to traditional fillers used in tires.

In lab tests, researchers have found that porous microstructures of the eggshells can provide larger surface area for contact with the rubber and give rubber-based products unusual properties. Tomato peels, on the other hand, are highly stable at high temperatures and can customize the performance properties of rubber, providing more options for tire production.

Katrina Cornish says. “We may found that we can purse many applications that were not possible before with natural rubber.”

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Power of Eyes, Not Limbs, First Led Fish onto Land 385 Million Years Ago

Power of Eyes, Not Limbs, First Led Fish onto Land 385 Million Years Ago

20 minutes ago

China Plans to Launch Lunar Space Probe Before the End of the Year

China Plans to Launch Lunar Space Probe Before the End of the Year

32 minutes ago

Blue Origin Details Glenn and Gets First Customer for New Space Rocket

Blue Origin Details Glenn and Gets First Customer for New Space Rocket

37 minutes ago

High-Resolution Imaging Reveals How Raindrops Spread Bacteria into the Air

High-Resolution Imaging Reveals How Raindrops Spread Bacteria into the Air

6 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

19 minutes ago

Win a Free Nintendo Switch and a Free Nintendo NES Classic

Win a Free Nintendo Switch and a Free Nintendo NES Classic

49 minutes ago

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

4 hours ago

Happy National Cereal Day! The Best and Worst Cereal To Celebrate This Year

Happy National Cereal Day! The Best and Worst Cereal To Celebrate This Year

15 hours ago, 1:26pm CST

NASA’s Image Reveals a Dichotomy in the Surface Features of Enceladus

NASA Image Reveals a Dichotomy in the Surface Features of Enceladus

16 hours ago, 12:44pm CST

Hurricane Katrina Conspiracy Theories: What Really Happened in New Orleans?

Hurricane Katrina Conspiracy Theories: What Really Happened in New Orleans?

18 hours ago, 10:47am CST

Yellow Taxis are Safer Than Blue Taxis

Yellow Taxis are Safer Than Blue Taxis

18 hours ago, 10:34am CST

Ed Sheeran Enjoys Massive Opening Sales for Album Divide

Ed Sheeran Enjoys Massive Opening Sales for Album Divide

18 hours ago, 10:28am CST

World’s Rarest True’s Beaked Whales Caught on Film for the First Time

World’s Rarest True’s Beaked Whales Caught on Film for the First Time

18 hours ago, 10:23am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Science News

Power of Eyes, Not Limbs, First Led Fish onto Land 385 Million Years Ago

Power of Eyes, Not Limbs, First Led Fish onto Land 385 Million Years Ago

20 minutes ago

China Plans to Launch Lunar Space Probe Before the End of the Year

China Plans to Launch Lunar Space Probe Before the End of the Year

32 minutes ago

Blue Origin Details Glenn and Gets First Customer for New Space Rocket

Blue Origin Details Glenn and Gets First Customer for New Space Rocket

37 minutes ago

High-Resolution Imaging Reveals How Raindrops Spread Bacteria into the Air

High-Resolution Imaging Reveals How Raindrops Spread Bacteria into the Air

6 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

19 minutes ago

Power of Eyes, Not Limbs, First Led Fish onto Land 385 Million Years Ago

Power of Eyes, Not Limbs, First Led Fish onto Land 385 Million Years Ago

20 minutes ago

China Plans to Launch Lunar Space Probe Before the End of the Year

China Plans to Launch Lunar Space Probe Before the End of the Year

32 minutes ago

Blue Origin Details Glenn and Gets First Customer for New Space Rocket

Blue Origin Details Glenn and Gets First Customer for New Space Rocket

37 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook