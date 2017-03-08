 
 

Apple Says That It Has Already Patched Vulnerabilities Noted In Wikileaks Documents

Posted: Mar 8 2017, 5:50am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

Apple says that it has already patched vulnerabilities noted in Wikileaks documents
 

Microsoft and Samsung have been less forthcoming with details

A massive document dump was made recently by Wikileaks and some of them claim to outline tools that the CIA uses to hack into mobile devices. Among the allegations made in the documents were that the CIA had ways to listen in on conversations using the microphones integrated into smartphone and smart TVs.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

Among companies with allegedly compromised devices were Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft according to the BBC. Apple issued a statement about the allegations:

"The technology built into today's iPhone represents the best data security available to consumers, and we're constantly working to keep it that way," it said.

"Our products and software are designed to quickly get security updates into the hands of our customers, with nearly 80% of users running the latest version of our operating system.

"While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities."

"We always urge customers to download the latest iOS to make sure they have the most recent security update."

Samsung's f8000 series of TVs was among the devices the leaked documents claim are compromised. Samsung issued a much shorter statement than Apple. Samsung wrote, :

"Protecting consumers' privacy and the security of our devices is a top priority at Samsung."

"We are aware of the report in question and are urgently looking into the matter."

Microsoft Windows PCs are also allegedly compromised and Microsoft simply stated, "We are aware of the report and are looking into it."

So far the CIA hasn't acknowledged if the documents are real and I don't see why they would want to. The bigger story is perhaps how these documents were obtained if they are real.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

21 hours ago, 9:37am CST

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

1 day ago, 11:32am CST

iPhone SE refresh not expected in first half of 2017

iPhone SE refresh not expected in first half of 2017

5 days ago, 6:17am CST

Analyst says 2017 iPhone models to get Lightning and USB-C fast charge

Analyst says 2017 iPhone models to get Lightning and USB-C fast charge

5 days ago, 5:55am CST

Nintendo Switch LCD with Dead Pixels? That&#039;s Normal says Nintendo

Nintendo Switch LCD with Dead Pixels? That's Normal says Nintendo

24 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

44 minutes ago

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

1 hour ago

Scientists Turn Food Waste into Tires

Scientists Turn Food Waste into Tires

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

1 hour ago

Power of Eyes, Not Limbs, First Led Fish onto Land 385 Million Years Ago

Power of Eyes, Not Limbs, First Led Fish onto Land 385 Million Years Ago

1 hour ago

China Plans to Launch Lunar Space Probe Before the End of the Year

China Plans to Launch Lunar Space Probe Before the End of the Year

2 hours ago

Blue Origin Details Glenn and Gets First Customer for New Space Rocket

Blue Origin Details Glenn and Gets First Customer for New Space Rocket

2 hours ago

Win a Free Nintendo Switch and a Free Nintendo NES Classic

Win a Free Nintendo Switch and a Free Nintendo NES Classic

2 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

4 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Apple

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

21 hours ago, 9:37am CST

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

1 day ago, 11:32am CST

iPhone SE refresh not expected in first half of 2017

iPhone SE refresh not expected in first half of 2017

5 days ago, 6:17am CST

Analyst says 2017 iPhone models to get Lightning and USB-C fast charge

Analyst says 2017 iPhone models to get Lightning and USB-C fast charge

5 days ago, 5:55am CST

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch LCD with Dead Pixels? That&#039;s Normal says Nintendo

Nintendo Switch LCD with Dead Pixels? That's Normal says Nintendo

24 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

44 minutes ago

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

1 hour ago

Scientists Turn Food Waste into Tires

Scientists Turn Food Waste into Tires

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook