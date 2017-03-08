Apple says that it has already patched vulnerabilities noted in Wikileaks documents

A massive document dump was made recently by Wikileaks and some of them claim to outline tools that the CIA uses to hack into mobile devices. Among the allegations made in the documents were that the CIA had ways to listen in on conversations using the microphones integrated into smartphone and smart TVs.

Among companies with allegedly compromised devices were Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft according to the BBC. Apple issued a statement about the allegations:

"The technology built into today's iPhone represents the best data security available to consumers, and we're constantly working to keep it that way," it said.

"Our products and software are designed to quickly get security updates into the hands of our customers, with nearly 80% of users running the latest version of our operating system.

"While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities."

"We always urge customers to download the latest iOS to make sure they have the most recent security update."

Samsung's f8000 series of TVs was among the devices the leaked documents claim are compromised. Samsung issued a much shorter statement than Apple. Samsung wrote, :

"Protecting consumers' privacy and the security of our devices is a top priority at Samsung."

"We are aware of the report in question and are urgently looking into the matter."

Microsoft Windows PCs are also allegedly compromised and Microsoft simply stated, "We are aware of the report and are looking into it."

So far the CIA hasn't acknowledged if the documents are real and I don't see why they would want to. The bigger story is perhaps how these documents were obtained if they are real.