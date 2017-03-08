Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

Nintendo isn't exactly being forthcoming about just how many of the Switch consoles it has sold. Third party reports are indicating that sales of the Switch are robust and while the console is certainly the fastest selling in many years, it could be Nintendo's fastest selling console ever reports the BBC. We will have to wait until April for official numbers from nintendo.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

Until then there is a report from a game magazine called Famitsu that claims over 330,000 units sold in Japan the first three days the Switch was available. That is significantly higher than the sales of the Wii U in the first several days that console was available.

Sales are also said to be similarly robust in the US and Europe as well. According to a Nintendo of Europe source quoted by The Daily Telegraph, Switch sales in Europe were better than any previous Nintendo hardware. The NYT has cited a quote from the head of Nintendo America saying that Switch sales had been better than the Nintendo Wii, which went on to sell over 100 million consoles.

Analyst Sam Reynolds from IDC said that Switch sales were "miles ahead" of sales of the Wii, Wii U, N64, and Game Cube. At the same time there have been complaints and issues with the console. We talked before about allegedly bent Switch docking stations that scratch the LCD on the Switch when it is put in and out of the dock. Many have also complained about the LCD having stuck pixels.