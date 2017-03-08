 
 

Nintendo Switch Sales On The Verge Of Record Setting Numbers

Posted: Mar 8 2017, 6:06am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers
 

Switch may be Nintendo's best selling console ever

Nintendo isn't exactly being forthcoming about just how many of the Switch consoles it has sold. Third party reports are indicating that sales of the Switch are robust and while the console is certainly the fastest selling in many years, it could be Nintendo's fastest selling console ever reports the BBC. We will have to wait until April for official numbers from nintendo.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

Until then there is a report from a game magazine called Famitsu that claims over 330,000 units sold in Japan the first three days the Switch was available. That is significantly higher than the sales of the Wii U in the first several days that console was available.

Sales are also said to be similarly robust in the US and Europe as well. According to a Nintendo of Europe source quoted by The Daily Telegraph, Switch sales in Europe were better than any previous Nintendo hardware. The NYT has cited a quote from the head of Nintendo America saying that Switch sales had been better than the Nintendo Wii, which went on to sell over 100 million consoles.

Analyst Sam Reynolds from IDC said that Switch sales were "miles ahead" of sales of the Wii, Wii U, N64, and Game Cube. At the same time there have been complaints and issues with the console. We talked before about allegedly bent Switch docking stations that scratch the LCD on the Switch when it is put in and out of the dock. Many have also complained about the LCD having stuck pixels.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

39 minutes ago

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

1 day ago, 6:14am CST

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

2 days ago, 5:49am CST

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

4 days ago, 5:23pm CST

Apple says that it has already patched vulnerabilities noted in Wikileaks documents

Apple says that it has already patched vulnerabilities noted in Wikileaks documents

16 minutes ago

Scientists Turn Food Waste into Tires

Scientists Turn Food Waste into Tires

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

1 hour ago

Power of Eyes, Not Limbs, First Led Fish onto Land 385 Million Years Ago

Power of Eyes, Not Limbs, First Led Fish onto Land 385 Million Years Ago

1 hour ago

China Plans to Launch Lunar Space Probe Before the End of the Year

China Plans to Launch Lunar Space Probe Before the End of the Year

1 hour ago

Blue Origin Details Glenn and Gets First Customer for New Space Rocket

Blue Origin Details Glenn and Gets First Customer for New Space Rocket

1 hour ago

Win a Free Nintendo Switch and a Free Nintendo NES Classic

Win a Free Nintendo Switch and a Free Nintendo NES Classic

1 hour ago

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

3 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

5 hours ago

High-Resolution Imaging Reveals How Raindrops Spread Bacteria into the Air

High-Resolution Imaging Reveals How Raindrops Spread Bacteria into the Air

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Business News

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

39 minutes ago

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

1 day ago, 6:14am CST

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

2 days ago, 5:49am CST

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

4 days ago, 5:23pm CST

More Latest Business News Stories




Latest News

Apple says that it has already patched vulnerabilities noted in Wikileaks documents

Apple says that it has already patched vulnerabilities noted in Wikileaks documents

16 minutes ago

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

39 minutes ago

Scientists Turn Food Waste into Tires

Scientists Turn Food Waste into Tires

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook