Nintendo Switch LCD With Dead Pixels? That's Normal Says Nintendo

There have been some complaints about the Nintendo Switch since it launched. Those complaints range from not enough games to bent Switch docks that scratch the LCD when the screen is placed into and removed from the dock. Another big complaint from users is that the LCD on their console has black or bright dots on it.

Nintendo UK now has a support page specifically about the black or bright dots that Switch users are complaining of. Essentially, Nintendo says suck it up. The page reads, "Small numbers of stuck or dead pixels are a characteristic of LCD screens. These are normal and should not be considered a defect."

As annoying as it sounds, that is correct. Stuck pixels are common with LCDs in all sorts of products. That said, I literally can't remember the last time any of my multiple computer screens, smartphones, TVs, or laptops has ever had a stuck pixel.

I think Switch users are right to complain about this issue and I wouldn't be surprised to see Nintendo change LCD providers in the future. Essentially what Nintendo's statement means is that if you have a screen with stuck pixels, you won't be getting it repaired or replaced. Your only bet is to take the console back to wherever you purchased it within their return window and try an exchange.