iPhone 8 rumors suggest official name will be iPhone Edition

A new rumor about the so-called iPhone 8 is making the rounds this week that comes out of Japan via Macotakara. According to this rumor the coming iPhone to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the device is going to be called the iPhone Edition. That seems like a really stupid name at first glance since the device has been called the iPhone 8 and that would seem to fit in with Apple's naming convention a bit better.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

That said, Apple has used Edition for higher end products before, namely with the Apple Watch Edition. The Apple Watch Edition sold for over $10,000 and was made from 18K gold. Considering reports that the iPhone 8 or iPhone Edition as it may be called will sell for $1,000 the name makes a bit of sense.

The site also claims that its sources are saying the launch of the iPhone Edition won't come until much later this year. That would mean that while it may be announced alongside the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus at the event expected in September, it might not land until later in the year. Apple did this same thing with the Airpods wireless earbuds announced in September and available to purchase in December.

Macotakara claims that the reason for the delay with the iPhone Edition is that tests are ongoing delaying the launch. The site also claims that Apple has multiple prototypes using different materials ranging from glass to aluminum and ceramic. Rumors continue to suggest a curved OLED screen and no home button. The camera is tipped to have facial recognition features. The report also claims that Apple has a prototype with a more standard LCD TFT display. If the iPhone Edition comes without that rumored curved OLED screen, Apple fans will not be happy.