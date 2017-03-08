 
 

IPhone 8 Rumors Suggest Official Name Will Be IPhone Edition

Posted: Mar 8 2017, 6:54am CST | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

iPhone 8 rumors suggest official name will be iPhone Edition
 

iPhone edition may not launch until December

A new rumor about the so-called iPhone 8 is making the rounds this week that comes out of Japan via Macotakara. According to this rumor the coming iPhone to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the device is going to be called the iPhone Edition. That seems like a really stupid name at first glance since the device has been called the iPhone 8 and that would seem to fit in with Apple's naming convention a bit better.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

That said, Apple has used Edition for higher end products before, namely with the Apple Watch Edition. The Apple Watch Edition sold for over $10,000 and was made from 18K gold. Considering reports that the iPhone 8 or iPhone Edition as it may be called will sell for $1,000 the name makes a bit of sense.

The site also claims that its sources are saying the launch of the iPhone Edition won't come until much later this year. That would mean that while it may be announced alongside the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus at the event expected in September, it might not land until later in the year. Apple did this same thing with the Airpods wireless earbuds announced in September and available to purchase in December.

Macotakara claims that the reason for the delay with the iPhone Edition is that tests are ongoing delaying the launch. The site also claims that Apple has multiple prototypes using different materials ranging from glass to aluminum and ceramic. Rumors continue to suggest a curved OLED screen and no home button. The camera is tipped to have facial recognition features. The report also claims that Apple has a prototype with a more standard LCD TFT display. If the iPhone Edition comes without that rumored curved OLED screen, Apple fans will not be happy.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple says that it has already patched vulnerabilities noted in Wikileaks documents

Apple says that it has already patched vulnerabilities noted in Wikileaks documents

1 hour ago

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

21 hours ago, 9:37am CST

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

1 day ago, 11:32am CST

iPhone SE refresh not expected in first half of 2017

iPhone SE refresh not expected in first half of 2017

5 days ago, 6:17am CST

Nintendo Switch LCD with Dead Pixels? That&#039;s Normal says Nintendo

Nintendo Switch LCD with Dead Pixels? That's Normal says Nintendo

27 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

47 minutes ago

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

1 hour ago

Scientists Turn Food Waste into Tires

Scientists Turn Food Waste into Tires

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

1 hour ago

Power of Eyes, Not Limbs, First Led Fish onto Land 385 Million Years Ago

Power of Eyes, Not Limbs, First Led Fish onto Land 385 Million Years Ago

2 hours ago

China Plans to Launch Lunar Space Probe Before the End of the Year

China Plans to Launch Lunar Space Probe Before the End of the Year

2 hours ago

Blue Origin Details Glenn and Gets First Customer for New Space Rocket

Blue Origin Details Glenn and Gets First Customer for New Space Rocket

2 hours ago

Win a Free Nintendo Switch and a Free Nintendo NES Classic

Win a Free Nintendo Switch and a Free Nintendo NES Classic

2 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

4 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Apple

Apple says that it has already patched vulnerabilities noted in Wikileaks documents

Apple says that it has already patched vulnerabilities noted in Wikileaks documents

1 hour ago

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

21 hours ago, 9:37am CST

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

1 day ago, 11:32am CST

iPhone SE refresh not expected in first half of 2017

iPhone SE refresh not expected in first half of 2017

5 days ago, 6:17am CST

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch LCD with Dead Pixels? That&#039;s Normal says Nintendo

Nintendo Switch LCD with Dead Pixels? That's Normal says Nintendo

27 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

47 minutes ago

Apple says that it has already patched vulnerabilities noted in Wikileaks documents

Apple says that it has already patched vulnerabilities noted in Wikileaks documents

1 hour ago

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook