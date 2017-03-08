 
 

Angry Australian Summer Heat Broke 205 Records In 90 Days

Posted: Mar 8 2017, 7:52am CST

 

Angry Australian Summer Heat Broke 205 Records in 90 Days
  • Australian Summer broke 205 Previous Heat Wave Records
 

The Australian summer which just passed us by in 2016 broke over 205 previous heat wave records. The really awful thing is that even more extreme heights of sultry weather are expected to be reached in future times.

Many people noticed that the summer of 2016 was a little too hot for comfort. A majority of these were Aussies and they were not alone in forming this opinion.

Termed the “angry summer”, the period from 2016 to 2017 was something entirely new in our planet’s history. The climate scientists have concurred that it was a really sweaty and humid time. The population of the Land Down Under (that would be Australia) was literally tanned a reddish mellow. 

During a specific three months of peak hot weather, over 205 past heat wave records were broken, according to Climate Council of Australia. Nothing of this level and magnitude has ever been seen before. It is something entirely new on the scene.

The eastern region of Australia, that is Queensland and New South Wales, had such high heat levels that they simply defied the imagination. In Perth and Kimberley, there had on the contrary been extreme precipitation. It does indeed seem that things have gone from bad to worse and the weather has gone topsy turvy.  

Sydney had a hot sweltering summer. As for the town of Moree, it had about a month and a half of high temperatures that reached 35 degrees Celsius.

In Brisbane, it was hot enough to cook an egg on the pavement. Maryborough had a total of 23 summer days when the temperature was the same as in Moree (as mentioned previously).

Climate change is the culprit behind all these heat waves and generally suffocating weather patterns. This trend is likely to continue down the line well into the future. This in itself is a very frightening thought that is creepy to boot. Can we as a species survive such extremes of weather?

Even if magically we somehow managed to reduce fossil fuel-based greenhouse gas emissions to zero within a year’s timespan, we would still not put even a single dent in this pattern.

To the question where the weather is going, the only suitable answer would be “crazy”. The momentum of the earth’s weather will play itself out to the bitter end. This was a man-made problem and the irony is that now mankind cannot solve it on its own. The genie of climate change is out of its bottle and it is wreaking havoc on the landscape.

Extreme weather is not only dangerous for life forms but for technology as well. Many of the sensitive electric and electronic equipment may collapse under the pressure of heat waves. Australia will have to change its environmental policy if it wants to end these furnace-like summers that visit the continent each year. 

