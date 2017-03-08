 
 

Americans Are Having Less Sex

Americans are Having Less Sex
People in their 20s have sex more than 80 times per year, declining to 60 times per year by age 45, and 20 times per year by age 65. Each year after the peak of sexual frequency at 25, sexual frequency declines 3.2 percent. Credit: Getty Images
  • Couples married or living together reported the largest decline in sexual frequency
 

It seems to be the case that Americans are engaging in nookie less often than they used to do so two decades ago.

Freud and the Sexual Revolution of the 60s saw to it that sex was not a taboo subject anymore. Undoubtedly, the subject is discussed more frankly and openly nowadays. Yet there seems to be a mismatch between theory and practice.  

Apparently, its prevalence as far as practical measures are concerned is still not as widespread as exists in the collective imagination. People are not engaging in the beast-with-two-backs as often as they are supposed to be doing so. 

According to a study, Americans who were married or living together had sex 15 times less often in the time span between 2010 and 2014 than they did between 2000 and 2004.

Compare these with the sex rates in 1995 to 1999 and the latter are nine times greater than the former. Over 26,000 mature Americans were studied regarding their sexual habits.

The start of the analysis began in 1989. There seems to have been a backsliding in terms of marriage and sex in the last couple of decades or so.  

In the 90s, married couples had sex more often than non-married people. In the mid-2000s though this trend was turned upside down and placed on its head with the singles having more sex than the married couples.

Millennials tend to have fewer sex partners than their Generation X counterparts. The paradox is that both Millennials and Generation Z are having less sex than their parents and grandparents.

Although they have been labelled as the hook-up generation, they seem to not engage in “exchanging fluids”as often as their predecessors. The reason may be that Millennials and Generation Z members have more steady partners. 

Age may be just a number but as far as sexuality is concerned, it has quite an impact on sexual behavior. People who are 20 years of age have sex upto 80 times per year.

By the time they reach a comfortable middle age with its middle age spread in the form of a spare tire, they have declined in their sexual repertoire down to 60 times per year.

As they go into senescence which is above 65 years of age, they are doing it less than 25 times per annum. Old married couples tend to develop greater understanding and compassionate love instead of a hot-blooded relationship of wild sex.

This is so due to obvious reasons. The uncouth passion and violent energy of youthful times has gone cold by the time the 60s and 70s arrive.

Less sex may also mean a dip in happiness levels and a low quality of life. While not having sex will not lead to literal death, it will make life a generally dull and boring affair.  

This new study got published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior.

