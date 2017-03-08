New Audi RS 5 DTM Debuts at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

The Geneva Motor Show is in full swing these days and will continue to bring about latest cars till 19th of March. Yesterday, the Audi RS DTM was revealed by company at the Geneva motor show and it looks like that it has come up to the expectations set by everyone.

“This is a special day for me and everyone involved in the DTM project,” says Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass. “For the first time, we developed a new DTM car in parallel with the production model. This underlines once again how closely motorsport and production work together at Audi.”

“The track record of the previous-generation model sets benchmarks for the future. Having clinched ten victories in each of the last two seasons, it was the most successful DTM car in both years. “Obviously, we’d like to repeat this with the new RS 5 DTM,” Gass adds.

The company has made sure that it is given a new design, a new look, a new language and a high class extreme aerodynamics to simply increase its performance by many pars.

The production model of the new Audi RS DTM will be developed as a parallel project too so you can wait for that to come in market as well. The car has been given a new engine that will be able to provide a pumping power of 500bhp.

Visually, the third-generation Audi RS 5 DTM clearly stands out from its two successful predecessor models. “It appears even more progressive and is even more extreme in terms of aerodynamics,” says Project Leader Stefan Gugger. “In many areas of aerodynamics, we explored further detailed options.”

This new design has been given all the modification that are required by the law for any on road model to have. So you can have the fun of both sporty car and the regular car in the same model.

The car has been given some high class innovative aerodynamic dimensions. It will not only improve its speed but will also lessen the friction by many points making it a fuel efficient car.

“In addition, we’ve improved the components in terms of accuracy of fit once again,” says Gugger. “As far as gap dimensions are concerned, Audi has always stood out from the competition. Still, we’ve made another step that enhances aerodynamic performance.”

It has a rear wing that will consist of two flaps in short. The wing is top flattened in the car in order to provide the Drive Reduction System in order to lower down the drag effects.

The car has been given a four liter V8 engine that will be the best thing to look for in the car for providing great performance. The Audi RS DTM was unveiled at the event and will surely go on production in a few as well.

“The new DTM regulations reflect a major effort aimed at achieving further cost reductions while enhancing the sport and making the cars more attractive,” says Dieter Gass.

“These are exciting times for the DTM. We have more power, softer tires and less downforce. Combined with the best drivers, we expect to see even more thrilling racing. I can only invite everyone to come to Hockenheim at the beginning of May to personally witness the first race of our new baby.”