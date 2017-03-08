 
 

Veritas, Google Colaborate To Manage Data In The Cloud

Posted: Mar 8 2017, 9:37pm CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Veritas, Google Colaborate to Manage Data in the Cloud
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Information management company Veritas on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Google to provide joint customers with 360 data management capabilities that reduce data storage costs, increase compliance and accelerate the customer's journey to Google Cloud platform.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

In addition to joint sales and support activities, the companies are working together to develop and deploy solutions that help organisations extract new business value from their data.

"Our work with Google Cloud really comes down to what all customers want -- innovation and choice," said Mike Palmer, Chief Product Officer at Veritas, in a statement.

Veritas also announced new solutions with Google Cloud, including archiving and eDiscovery support for the newly launched G Suite enterprise offering.

"Google Cloud is focused on bringing innovations in cloud storage, infrastructure and data and analytics to enterprises, and increasingly, customers are turning to Google to take advantage of these capabilities," added Nan Boden, Head of Global Technology Partners, Google Cloud.

The key product integrations that advance data management capabilities for joint customers include -- Veritas NetBackup, Backup Exec, enterprise vault, enterprise vault.cloud and Veritas eDiscovery platform.

Customers will also be able to "test drive" products across multiple Clouds using Google's Orbitera Cloud commerce platform in the coming quarters.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Samsung&#039;s Q1 operating profit likely to jump 30%

Samsung's Q1 operating profit likely to jump 30%

9 hours ago, 11:44am CST

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

15 hours ago, 6:06am CST

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

2 days ago, 6:14am CST

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

2 days ago, 5:49am CST

Trip to Mars may Increase Risk of Leukemia in Humans

Trip to Mars may Increase Risk of Leukemia in Humans

52 minutes ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Honda NeuV Concept Makes European Debut

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Honda NeuV Concept Makes European Debut

8 hours ago, 1:26pm CST

Aston Martin Launches New Brand AMR at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Aston Martin Launches New Brand AMR at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

8 hours ago, 1:21pm CST

2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

8 hours ago, 1:09pm CST

Siberia’s Massive Crater Offers a Window into Earth’s Climate History

Siberia’s Massive Crater Offers a Window into Earth’s Climate History

8 hours ago, 1:06pm CST

2018 Toyota C-HR is Bold, Stylish and Versatile

2018 Toyota C-HR is Bold, Stylish and Versatile

8 hours ago, 12:58pm CST

Wikileaks releases trove of alleged CIA hacking tools

Wikileaks releases trove of alleged CIA hacking tools

8 hours ago, 12:55pm CST

Riverdale Renewed for Second Season

Riverdale Renewed for Second Season

8 hours ago, 12:53pm CST

Naples in Florida Tops Again in US for Well-Being and Happiness

Naples in Florida Tops Again in US for Well-Being and Happiness

8 hours ago, 12:49pm CST

Bad Boys 3 Loses Director Joe Carnahan

Bad Boys 3 Loses Director Joe Carnahan

9 hours ago, 12:38pm CST

Ed Sheeran Plans to Make Musical Movie

Ed Sheeran Plans to Make Musical Movie

9 hours ago, 12:18pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch




Latest Business News

Samsung&#039;s Q1 operating profit likely to jump 30%

Samsung's Q1 operating profit likely to jump 30%

9 hours ago, 11:44am CST

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

15 hours ago, 6:06am CST

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

2 days ago, 6:14am CST

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

2 days ago, 5:49am CST

More Latest Business News Stories




Latest News

Trip to Mars may Increase Risk of Leukemia in Humans

Trip to Mars may Increase Risk of Leukemia in Humans

52 minutes ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Honda NeuV Concept Makes European Debut

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Honda NeuV Concept Makes European Debut

8 hours ago, 1:26pm CST

Aston Martin Launches New Brand AMR at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Aston Martin Launches New Brand AMR at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

8 hours ago, 1:21pm CST

2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

8 hours ago, 1:09pm CST

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook