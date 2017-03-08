Veritas, Google Colaborate to Manage Data in the Cloud

Information management company Veritas on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Google to provide joint customers with 360 data management capabilities that reduce data storage costs, increase compliance and accelerate the customer's journey to Google Cloud platform.

In addition to joint sales and support activities, the companies are working together to develop and deploy solutions that help organisations extract new business value from their data.

"Our work with Google Cloud really comes down to what all customers want -- innovation and choice," said Mike Palmer, Chief Product Officer at Veritas, in a statement.

Veritas also announced new solutions with Google Cloud, including archiving and eDiscovery support for the newly launched G Suite enterprise offering.

"Google Cloud is focused on bringing innovations in cloud storage, infrastructure and data and analytics to enterprises, and increasingly, customers are turning to Google to take advantage of these capabilities," added Nan Boden, Head of Global Technology Partners, Google Cloud.

The key product integrations that advance data management capabilities for joint customers include -- Veritas NetBackup, Backup Exec, enterprise vault, enterprise vault.cloud and Veritas eDiscovery platform.

Customers will also be able to "test drive" products across multiple Clouds using Google's Orbitera Cloud commerce platform in the coming quarters.