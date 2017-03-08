Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Released

Microsoft on Wednesday launched Visual Studio 2017 bringing new capabilities for developers to build any type of application for any platform.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 is an integrated development environment (IDE), supporting developers of all types of applications, for every platform, in nearly every language.

Its predecessor, Visual Studio 2015, was installed over 21.1 million times since its release.

"Visual Studio 2017 delivers a great cloud and mobile development experience, boosts DevOps capabilities to drive higher levels of collaboration and productivity for developers," said Narendra Bhandari, General Manager, DX, Developer eXperience, Microsoft India, in a statement.

Visual Studio 2017 comes integrated with Xamarin, which makes it faster for developers to create mobile apps for Android, iOS, and Windows platforms.

The platform features a brand-new installation experience that is lightweight and modular and allows development teams to easily adopt modern DevOps practices and collaborate to react to market changes faster and continuously.

For teams embracing DevOps, Visual Studio 2017 streamlines the developer inner loop and speeds up code flow with brand new real-time features such as live unit testing and live dependency validation.

Developers can also choose to develop mobile apps with Apache Cordova or Visual C++ cross platform library development in Visual Studio.

Watch below the Visual Studio 2017 launch keynote.