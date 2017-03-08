McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017

The second generation of the Super Series has been revealed by the company is the form of McLaren 720S. The super car is the clear epitome of what a McLaren supercar should look like.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

The car has been given exquisite styling, the finest aerodynamic dimensions, and fine tuning that will make sure that it represents the performance culture set by the company.

“Super Series is the core of the McLaren business and personifies the blend of extreme performance, crafted luxury and unparalleled driver involvement that is the McLaren heartland,” said Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive.

“This is the first time we have replaced a product family and the new 720S is absolutely true to McLaren’s pioneering spirit in being a revolutionary leap forwards, both for our brand and the supercar segment.”

The car has gotten a carbon chassis that is based originally on Monocage II central structure key. The McLaren 720S will come with a cabin that will be both extremely luxurious and innovative in nature.

Being a performance car, it will have all the aspects of a car that has the finest controlling system in the cabin. Thus us the reason that the driver will experience the highest degree of connectivity while being seated in the car.

The McLaren 720S has a great driver engagement system that will make sure that the car is driven through any place with best aerodynamics possible.

The McLaren 720S will offer the new generation of McLaren’s active chassis system too. The McLaren 720S will come with a new town turbocharged 4.0 liter V8 engine. It will have a torque of 770Nm.

The car will be able to achieve 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds only which is again a great feat to achieve. The braking system of the car is enhanced too which is the reason that it will be able to go from 200km/h to standstill in 4.6 seconds and by covering a distance of 117m.

The sale of McLaren 720S performance model is supposed to start from May, 2017. Its base price is set to be £208,600. The car has all the aspects of a true McLaren in it.