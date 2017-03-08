 
 

McLaren 720S Makes Its Global Debut At Geneva Motor Show 2017

Posted: Mar 8 2017, 10:34am CST | by , Updated: Mar 8 2017, 10:40am CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017
Credit: Getty Images
  • This is all you need to know about McLaren 720S second-generation Super Series

Gallery

2 images
McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017
McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017
 

New McLaren 720S from Super Series was revealed by the company at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show

The second generation of the Super Series has been revealed by the company is the form of McLaren 720S. The super car is the clear epitome of what a McLaren supercar should look like.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

The car has been given exquisite styling, the finest aerodynamic dimensions, and fine tuning that will make sure that it represents the performance culture set by the company.

“Super Series is the core of the McLaren business and personifies the blend of extreme performance, crafted luxury and unparalleled driver involvement that is the McLaren heartland,” said Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive.

“This is the first time we have replaced a product family and the new 720S is absolutely true to McLaren’s pioneering spirit in being a revolutionary leap forwards, both for our brand and the supercar segment.”

The car has gotten a carbon chassis that is based originally on Monocage II central structure key. The McLaren 720S will come with a cabin that will be both extremely luxurious and innovative in nature.

Being a performance car, it will have all the aspects of a car that has the finest controlling system in the cabin. Thus us the reason that the driver will experience the highest degree of connectivity while being seated in the car.

The McLaren 720S has a great driver engagement system that will make sure that the car is driven through any place with best aerodynamics possible.

The McLaren 720S will offer the new generation of McLaren’s active chassis system too. The McLaren 720S will come with a new town turbocharged 4.0 liter V8 engine. It will have a torque of 770Nm.

The car will be able to achieve 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds only which is again a great feat to achieve. The braking system of the car is enhanced too which is the reason that it will be able to go from 200km/h to standstill in 4.6 seconds and by covering a distance of 117m.

The sale of McLaren 720S performance model is supposed to start from May, 2017. Its base price is set to be £208,600. The car has all the aspects of a true McLaren in it.

Gallery

2 images
McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017
McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

39 minutes ago

New Audi RS 5 DTM Debuts at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

New Audi RS 5 DTM Debuts at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

5 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

8 hours ago

UK Museum Sending its Precious First Bird Archaeopteryx Fossil to Japan

UK Museum Sending its Precious First Bird Archaeopteryx Fossil to Japan

13 minutes ago

Caffeine Protects Us Against Dementia

Caffeine Protects Us Against Dementia

32 minutes ago

WikiLeaks: US Consulate in Frankfurt Is Covert CIA Hacker Base

WikiLeaks: US Consulate in Frankfurt Is Covert CIA Hacker Base

52 minutes ago

Obesity Keeps Rising But Fewer Americans are Trying to Lose Weight

Obesity Keeps Rising But Fewer Americans are Trying to Lose Weight

53 minutes ago

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Released

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Released

58 minutes ago

Americans are Having Less Sex

Americans are Having Less Sex

1 hour ago

NASA will Test Parachute-Like Device to Return Payloads from Space

NASA will Test Parachute-Like Device to Return Payloads from Space

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

2 hours ago

Angry Australian Summer Heat Broke 205 Records in 90 Days

Angry Australian Summer Heat Broke 205 Records in 90 Days

2 hours ago

Dwarf Planet Ceres Shows Cryovolcanic Activity

Dwarf Planet Ceres Shows Cryovolcanic Activity

3 hours ago

San Diego to Los Angeles Fault Could Cause 7.3 Earthquake

San Diego to Los Angeles Fault Could Cause 7.3 Earthquake

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch




Cars & Vehicles

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

39 minutes ago

New Audi RS 5 DTM Debuts at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

New Audi RS 5 DTM Debuts at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

5 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

8 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

UK Museum Sending its Precious First Bird Archaeopteryx Fossil to Japan

UK Museum Sending its Precious First Bird Archaeopteryx Fossil to Japan

13 minutes ago

Caffeine Protects Us Against Dementia

Caffeine Protects Us Against Dementia

32 minutes ago

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

39 minutes ago

WikiLeaks: US Consulate in Frankfurt Is Covert CIA Hacker Base

WikiLeaks: US Consulate in Frankfurt Is Covert CIA Hacker Base

52 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook