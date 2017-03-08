Eva Green in Talks to Play Major Role in Tim Burton’s Dumbo

Disney is currently going full force at promoting and releasing the live action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. They are introducing their first ever gay character which has generated a little controversy but pre-sale ticket records show that it has become the fastest selling family movie.

It is also a fact that Beauty and the Beast is not the only live action remake of a Disney animated classic. As Disney will cross Beauty and the Beast of their list, they are going to concentrate on their other live feature remake, the first of which might be Dumbo.

The beloved tale of a baby elephant which huge ears who learns to fly. Dumbo is made fun of for his abnormality and turns it into his strength which is an inspiring story for children and adults alike.

The movie is set for a live action remake under the direction of acclaimed director Tim Burton. Known for his gothic style and experience with animated projects, Burton still seems a peculiar choice for a Disney aspirational tale like Dumbo. The movie is currently in process of development and the casting for characters is happening presently.

One of the reports about the movie’s casting came through and it looks like Eva Green is in talks to play the trapeze artist who works for the head of the circus, according to Variety.

Green has previously worked with Burton on two projects including Dark Shadows as the villain against Johnny Depp and Miss Peregrine’s School for Peculiar Children.

She might be serving as Burton’s latest muse in his movie making process. There are also reports that Tom Hanks is set to play the villain in the movie.

Will Smith and Chris Pine have been approached to play the character of the widowed father of two children. More casting decisions will be confirmed soon including who will be voicing Dumbo.