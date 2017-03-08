 
 

Naples In Florida Tops Again In US For Well-Being And Happiness

Posted: Mar 8 2017, 12:49pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Naples in Florida Tops Again in US for Well-Being and Happiness
Getty Images
  • Naples in Florida State is the Healthiest and Happiest City in the US
 

This is the second year in a row that the city of Naples in the state of Florida has been chosen as a place where all the happiest people are concentrated.

All you travelers have to do is pack a swimming costume and make a beeline for Naples, Florida which happens to be the happiest city in the United States.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Not only is it the happiest but it also happens to be the healthiest of cities in Yankee Land. Also nearby localities such as Immokalee and Marco Island are way up there among the cities most salubrious for well-being and life satisfaction. 

The Gallup poll, which took place to study which city had the happiest citizens, analyzed the statistics from 189 US cities. Among the factors which were tallied were: physical status, social life, financial state, sense of community and a meaningful world-view.

Other cities which are among the coolest and most fulfilling of places are Boulder, Colorado and Provo-Orem, Utah. They have all reached the topmost spot on the happiness-healthiness list many times in a row. The polls began about eight years ago.  

Yet the ultimate accolade goes to Naples alone. Across the board, it seems to be the one place where you just cannot find anything wrong. Every amenity and facility along with a large cultural base to keep the citizens engaged in meaning-making activities ensures that no one is without peace of mind or lacks joy.

The city seems to have hit the nail on the head as far as getting things right is concerned. The people of Naples really know how to enjoy life. The rest of the nation sure could learn a thing or two from them. 

Apart from salubrious physiques due to a good diet and active lifestyle, the citizens of Naples take great care of their city and are very proud of their roots. They not only have a sense of gratitude for the good things in life but they also enjoy warm and friendly bonds with each other.

While the landscape of being close to a beach and water may play a role, it is not the only factor. Neither is merely earning a whole lot of money, although it definitely helps.

Top happiest and healthiest US cities are:

1. Naples–Immokalee–Marco Island, Florida

2. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

3. Santa Cruz–Watsonville, California

4. Honolulu, Hawaii

5. Charlottesville, Virginia

6. North Port–Sarasota–Bradenton, Florida

7. San Luis Obispo–Paso Robles, California

8. Lynchburg, Virginia

9. Hilton Head Island–Bluffton-Beaufort, South Carolina

10. Boulder, Colorado

As for the unhappiest cities in America, they are: Fort Smith, Charleston and Huntington. The latter two are situated in West Virginia. Everything from smoking to obesity and unhealthy practices all combine to make these three cities the unhealthiest and unhappiest in the entire United States. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

UK Museum Sending its Precious First Bird Archaeopteryx Fossil to Japan

UK Museum Sending its Precious First Bird Archaeopteryx Fossil to Japan

2 hours ago

Caffeine Protects Us Against Dementia

Caffeine Protects Us Against Dementia

2 hours ago

Obesity Keeps Rising But Fewer Americans are Trying to Lose Weight

Obesity Keeps Rising But Fewer Americans are Trying to Lose Weight

3 hours ago

Americans are Having Less Sex

Americans are Having Less Sex

3 hours ago

Bad Boys 3 Loses Director Joe Carnahan

Bad Boys 3 Loses Director Joe Carnahan

10 minutes ago

Ed Sheeran Plans to Make Musical Movie

Ed Sheeran Plans to Make Musical Movie

31 minutes ago

Samsung&#039;s Q1 operating profit likely to jump 30%

Samsung's Q1 operating profit likely to jump 30%

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Volkswagen Debuts Sedric Self-Driving Concept Car

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Volkswagen Debuts Sedric Self-Driving Concept Car

1 hour ago

Eva Green in Talks to Play Major Role in Tim Burton’s Dumbo

Eva Green in Talks to Play Major Role in Tim Burton’s Dumbo

1 hour ago

McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017

McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017

2 hours ago

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

2 hours ago

WikiLeaks: US Consulate in Frankfurt Is Covert CIA Hacker Base

WikiLeaks: US Consulate in Frankfurt Is Covert CIA Hacker Base

3 hours ago

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Released

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Released

3 hours ago

New Audi RS 5 DTM Debuts at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

New Audi RS 5 DTM Debuts at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

3 hours ago

NASA will Test Parachute-Like Device to Return Payloads from Space

NASA will Test Parachute-Like Device to Return Payloads from Space

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch




Latest Science News

UK Museum Sending its Precious First Bird Archaeopteryx Fossil to Japan

UK Museum Sending its Precious First Bird Archaeopteryx Fossil to Japan

2 hours ago

Caffeine Protects Us Against Dementia

Caffeine Protects Us Against Dementia

2 hours ago

Obesity Keeps Rising But Fewer Americans are Trying to Lose Weight

Obesity Keeps Rising But Fewer Americans are Trying to Lose Weight

3 hours ago

Americans are Having Less Sex

Americans are Having Less Sex

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Bad Boys 3 Loses Director Joe Carnahan

Bad Boys 3 Loses Director Joe Carnahan

10 minutes ago

Ed Sheeran Plans to Make Musical Movie

Ed Sheeran Plans to Make Musical Movie

31 minutes ago

Samsung&#039;s Q1 operating profit likely to jump 30%

Samsung's Q1 operating profit likely to jump 30%

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Volkswagen Debuts Sedric Self-Driving Concept Car

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Volkswagen Debuts Sedric Self-Driving Concept Car

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook