Naples in Florida Tops Again in US for Well-Being and Happiness

All you travelers have to do is pack a swimming costume and make a beeline for Naples, Florida which happens to be the happiest city in the United States.

Not only is it the happiest but it also happens to be the healthiest of cities in Yankee Land. Also nearby localities such as Immokalee and Marco Island are way up there among the cities most salubrious for well-being and life satisfaction.

The Gallup poll, which took place to study which city had the happiest citizens, analyzed the statistics from 189 US cities. Among the factors which were tallied were: physical status, social life, financial state, sense of community and a meaningful world-view.

Other cities which are among the coolest and most fulfilling of places are Boulder, Colorado and Provo-Orem, Utah. They have all reached the topmost spot on the happiness-healthiness list many times in a row. The polls began about eight years ago.

Yet the ultimate accolade goes to Naples alone. Across the board, it seems to be the one place where you just cannot find anything wrong. Every amenity and facility along with a large cultural base to keep the citizens engaged in meaning-making activities ensures that no one is without peace of mind or lacks joy.

The city seems to have hit the nail on the head as far as getting things right is concerned. The people of Naples really know how to enjoy life. The rest of the nation sure could learn a thing or two from them.

Apart from salubrious physiques due to a good diet and active lifestyle, the citizens of Naples take great care of their city and are very proud of their roots. They not only have a sense of gratitude for the good things in life but they also enjoy warm and friendly bonds with each other.

While the landscape of being close to a beach and water may play a role, it is not the only factor. Neither is merely earning a whole lot of money, although it definitely helps.

Top happiest and healthiest US cities are:

1. Naples–Immokalee–Marco Island, Florida

2. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

3. Santa Cruz–Watsonville, California

4. Honolulu, Hawaii

5. Charlottesville, Virginia

6. North Port–Sarasota–Bradenton, Florida

7. San Luis Obispo–Paso Robles, California

8. Lynchburg, Virginia

9. Hilton Head Island–Bluffton-Beaufort, South Carolina

10. Boulder, Colorado

As for the unhappiest cities in America, they are: Fort Smith, Charleston and Huntington. The latter two are situated in West Virginia. Everything from smoking to obesity and unhealthy practices all combine to make these three cities the unhealthiest and unhappiest in the entire United States.