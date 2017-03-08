Riverdale Renewed for Second Season

The plot thickens in the world of Riverdale and good news is abound. The CW Network recently renewed the show based on Archie comics. The show has been airing on the network for a few weeks now and will go on a hiatus after the airing of its seventh episode until March 30th.

The show opened to critical praise by critics and audiences alike and it was compared to hit shows like Gossip Girl. Currently the show opened with the murder of Jason Blossom and the mystery around his murder, Archie’s fling with Ms. Grundy and his growing passion for music, Betty getting involved with the mystery of Blossom murder investigation and developing a relationship with Jughead, who is a brooding and aspiring writer, Veronica tackling her small town life and Josie and the Pussycats battling the pressure for the spotlight.

The ratings for the show have been okay so far. Season one is currently averaging a .43 rating in the 18-49 demo with 1.155 million viewers. However, she excelled in delayed and digital viewing, particularly in the young demos. It has been growing 78% in adults 18-34 and 85% in women 18-34 in Live+7 day ratings over L+SD and quickly becoming one of the CW’s most streamed shows on the network’s digital platforms.

The show’s cast, young and social media savvy have been interactive with the audience and they have gathered support for the show on an interactive level with fan favorite Cole Sprouse playing the role of Jughead.

#Riverdale picked up for a second season! Thanks for tuning in everyone, were all so excited to keep it rollin! pic.twitter.com/kgnRlibQqQ— Ross Butler (@RossButler) March 7, 2017

According to E! News, Riverdale has been renewed along with other shows on the network including Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin. The 100 and the yet-to-return iZombie and The Originals are yet to determine their renewal while No Tomorrow and Frequency aren't expected to return.