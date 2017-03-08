2018 Toyota C-HR is Bold, Stylish and Versatile

The new 2018 Toyota C-HR is the best example of company’s new legacy that is being created for the people around the world. The new 2018 Toyota C-HR is considered bold in design, stylish to look at and have sharp features that make it a kind in the lineup as well.

2018 Toyota C-HR has been given Sharp Nurburging-Tuned Handling that will make sure that it gets the best of handling in all the conditions. It has also activated Standard Pre Collision System with Active Braking.

This will mean that the car will get notifications of any hurdle or any human movement in front as well resulting in the braking of car. The vehicle will also feature Full Speed Range Radar Cruise Control that will make sure that the car can be handled with a lot of relaxation even on the full speed.

The asking price of the base model of 2018 Toyota C-HR is set to $22,500. It will have two kinds of variants to be owned by customers. One of them will be XLE and the other will be XLE Premium.

The variants will be equipped with 18 inches alloy wheels that are catchy in design and make the C-HR look cool. It will also offer the facilities such as dual zone climate control, a 7 inches audio display for entertainment purpose and a bucket seating as well.

The automaker is regarding its looks as the “Distinctive Diamond” style. The vehicle has distinct 3D shapes and its aerodynamics are given a great kind of stature as well. This has given the 2018 Toyota C-HR a futuristic kind of look.

2018 Toyota C-HR's suggested retail price (MSRP) will range from $22,500 for XLE to $24,350 XLE Premium. The MSRP for the C-HR does not include the delivery, processing, and handling (DPH) fee of $960