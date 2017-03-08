Siberia’s Massive Crater Offers a Window into Earth’s Climate History

Much of our understanding of past climate is based on the study of ancient soils and sediments. These sedimentary soils excavated from deep, remote places allow researchers to stitch together events that occurred before records began. And that’s exactly what a geographer from University of Sussex and his colleges have found when they examined a huge crater in the icy surface of Siberia.

Nicknamed the "gateway to the underworld," the gargantuan Batagaika crater lives up to its reputation. The crater is one kilometer-long and 328 feet deep, making it the one of deepest to be discovered in the history. More surprisingly, the crater is getting bigger and wider and the exact reason for this rapid expansion is not known yet.

It's no secret that Siberia's permafrost is fragile and is getting thinner of late. The crater is probably growing rapidly as higher temperatures have thawed the frozen soil in recent decades. The frozen soil has helped preserve ancient sedimentary rocks for thousands of years.

The Batagaika Crater was started to form in 1960s and since then it is expanding at a rate of 60 feet each year.

Professor Julian Murton from the University of Sussex is working on the site for a while and he suggests that two forest layers of crater's frozen soil could be up to 200,000 years old. Researchers will compare these observations from similar sites in Greenland, China, Antarctica, which will enable them to reconstruct a history of the Earth and help them better understand climate change.

Looking into the past can also help them understand whether there are unidentifiable patterns that could give us clues into what will happen in the future and how our planet respond to climate change.

“The frozen soils we have discovered in this crater are some of the best preserved and oldest ever to be found in permafrost regions. Ultimately, we're trying to see if climate change during the last Ice Age (in Siberia) was characterized by a lot of variability: warming and cooling, warming and cooling as occurred in the North Atlantic region,” said Professor Julian Murton.

“If we can understand what the ecosystem was like 125,000 and 200,000 years ago we might get some inking into how the environment may change now as our climate warms.”