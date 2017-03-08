 
 

Aston Martin Launches New Brand AMR At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Posted: Mar 8 2017, 1:21pm CST | by , Updated: Mar 8 2017, 1:24pm CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Aston Martin Launches New Brand AMR at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
  • Aston Martin Introduced new sub brand named AMR

Gallery

5 images
Aston Martin Launches New Brand AMR at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Aston Martin Launches New Brand AMR at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Aston Martin Launches New Brand AMR at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

The new extremes will be tested through the AMR brand

The new bran AMR by Aston Martin has arrived to make an influence on theauto making world. The new AMR brand will be a reason to strengthen the connection between road and race cars developed by company.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

The brand will derive plans for all the core models in the Aston Martin Range. There will be a number of models that will be available in the AMR brand once it will start operating in the right way.

The car AMR Pro Models will be here to be sharper, more powerful, and more intelligent and will have a unique kind of exterior too. The best thing about these cars will be that they will have an exquisite kind o interior designing as well.

The first cars that are being confirmed to be made under this label will be Rapide AMR and Vantage AMR Pro concepts. These are both confirmed and will go for production soon as well.

The AMR brand was launched exclusively at the Geneva Motor Show. Aston Amr tin made sure that the brand is given the right kind of treatment for the people who are looking forward to see a new line up that will be exclusive and dynamic in nature.

The AMR brand has to follow the wheel tracks of the iconic Aston Martin cars. They will be boasting the success of 1930s Aston Martin cars and will be making sure that its essence is dominant in the ones that are on road too.

The Vantage Pro will surely have a touch of eh iconic cars of the 19030 and will be following the design and lead of WEC Winner V8 Vantage GTE. While on the other hand Rapide will beaV12 6.0 engine car with the top speed of 210mph.

Gallery

5 images
Aston Martin Launches New Brand AMR at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Aston Martin Launches New Brand AMR at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Aston Martin Launches New Brand AMR at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Honda NeuV Concept Makes European Debut

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Honda NeuV Concept Makes European Debut

1 hour ago

2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

2018 Toyota C-HR is Bold, Stylish and Versatile

2018 Toyota C-HR is Bold, Stylish and Versatile

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Volkswagen Debuts Sedric Self-Driving Concept Car

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Volkswagen Debuts Sedric Self-Driving Concept Car

3 hours ago

Siberia’s Massive Crater Offers a Window into Earth’s Climate History

Siberia’s Massive Crater Offers a Window into Earth’s Climate History

1 hour ago

Wikileaks releases trove of alleged CIA hacking tools

Wikileaks releases trove of alleged CIA hacking tools

1 hour ago

Riverdale Renewed for Second Season

Riverdale Renewed for Second Season

1 hour ago

Naples in Florida Tops Again in US for Well-Being and Happiness

Naples in Florida Tops Again in US for Well-Being and Happiness

1 hour ago

Bad Boys 3 Loses Director Joe Carnahan

Bad Boys 3 Loses Director Joe Carnahan

1 hour ago

Ed Sheeran Plans to Make Musical Movie

Ed Sheeran Plans to Make Musical Movie

2 hours ago

Samsung&#039;s Q1 operating profit likely to jump 30%

Samsung's Q1 operating profit likely to jump 30%

2 hours ago

Eva Green in Talks to Play Major Role in Tim Burton’s Dumbo

Eva Green in Talks to Play Major Role in Tim Burton’s Dumbo

3 hours ago

McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017

McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017

3 hours ago

UK Museum Sending its Precious First Bird Archaeopteryx Fossil to Japan

UK Museum Sending its Precious First Bird Archaeopteryx Fossil to Japan

3 hours ago

Caffeine Protects Us Against Dementia

Caffeine Protects Us Against Dementia

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch




Cars & Vehicles

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Honda NeuV Concept Makes European Debut

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Honda NeuV Concept Makes European Debut

1 hour ago

2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

2018 Toyota C-HR is Bold, Stylish and Versatile

2018 Toyota C-HR is Bold, Stylish and Versatile

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Volkswagen Debuts Sedric Self-Driving Concept Car

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Volkswagen Debuts Sedric Self-Driving Concept Car

3 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Honda NeuV Concept Makes European Debut

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Honda NeuV Concept Makes European Debut

1 hour ago

2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

Siberia’s Massive Crater Offers a Window into Earth’s Climate History

Siberia’s Massive Crater Offers a Window into Earth’s Climate History

1 hour ago

2018 Toyota C-HR is Bold, Stylish and Versatile

2018 Toyota C-HR is Bold, Stylish and Versatile

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook