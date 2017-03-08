Aston Martin Launches New Brand AMR at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The new bran AMR by Aston Martin has arrived to make an influence on theauto making world. The new AMR brand will be a reason to strengthen the connection between road and race cars developed by company.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

The brand will derive plans for all the core models in the Aston Martin Range. There will be a number of models that will be available in the AMR brand once it will start operating in the right way.

The car AMR Pro Models will be here to be sharper, more powerful, and more intelligent and will have a unique kind of exterior too. The best thing about these cars will be that they will have an exquisite kind o interior designing as well.

The first cars that are being confirmed to be made under this label will be Rapide AMR and Vantage AMR Pro concepts. These are both confirmed and will go for production soon as well.

The AMR brand was launched exclusively at the Geneva Motor Show. Aston Amr tin made sure that the brand is given the right kind of treatment for the people who are looking forward to see a new line up that will be exclusive and dynamic in nature.

The AMR brand has to follow the wheel tracks of the iconic Aston Martin cars. They will be boasting the success of 1930s Aston Martin cars and will be making sure that its essence is dominant in the ones that are on road too.

The Vantage Pro will surely have a touch of eh iconic cars of the 19030 and will be following the design and lead of WEC Winner V8 Vantage GTE. While on the other hand Rapide will beaV12 6.0 engine car with the top speed of 210mph.