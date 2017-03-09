 
 

Google Cloud And SAP Develop Enterprise Solutions Together

Posted: Mar 9 2017, 12:38am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Google Cloud and SAP Develop Enterprise Solutions Together
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Google on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with European multinational software corporation SAP to develop and integrate Googles best cloud and machine learning solutions into SAP enterprise applications.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

The partnership, which includes certification of the in-memory database SAP HANA on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), new G Suite integrations, Google's machine learning capabilities and data governance collaboration offers Google Cloud, SAP and customers more scope and scalability.

"Google Cloud is the first public cloud vendor to make SAP HANA express edition available to developers in an on-demand deployment model," said Nan Boden, Head of Global Technology Partners, Google Cloud.

Developers can now use SAP HANA express edition to build custom enterprise applications on GCP with the flexibility of on-demand, near instantaneous deployment leveraging Google Cloud Launcher.

"In addition, we are also working closely with SAP to make SAP Cloud Platform available on GCP," Boden added.

Google and SAP intend to collaborate on building machine learning features into intelligent applications like conversational apps that guide users through complex workflows and transactions.

Google Cloud and SAP partnership will enable digital business transformation using the power of machine learning, with deeper technology integrations to come.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

14 minutes ago

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Released

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Released

14 hours ago, 9:41am CST

Nintendo Switch LCD with Dead Pixels? That&#039;s Normal says Nintendo

Nintendo Switch LCD with Dead Pixels? That's Normal says Nintendo

18 hours ago, 6:26am CST

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

19 hours ago, 5:27am CST

Coconut Flour Has Health Benefits, Say Researchers

Coconut Flour Has Health Benefits, Say Researchers

2 hours ago

Veritas, Google Colaborate to Manage Data in the Cloud

Veritas, Google Colaborate to Manage Data in the Cloud

3 hours ago

Trip to Mars may Increase Risk of Leukemia in Humans

Trip to Mars may Increase Risk of Leukemia in Humans

3 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Honda NeuV Concept Makes European Debut

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Honda NeuV Concept Makes European Debut

11 hours ago, 1:26pm CST

Aston Martin Launches New Brand AMR at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Aston Martin Launches New Brand AMR at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

11 hours ago, 1:21pm CST

2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

11 hours ago, 1:09pm CST

Siberia’s Massive Crater Offers a Window into Earth’s Climate History

Siberia’s Massive Crater Offers a Window into Earth’s Climate History

11 hours ago, 1:06pm CST

2018 Toyota C-HR is Bold, Stylish and Versatile

2018 Toyota C-HR is Bold, Stylish and Versatile

11 hours ago, 12:58pm CST

Wikileaks releases trove of alleged CIA hacking tools

Wikileaks releases trove of alleged CIA hacking tools

11 hours ago, 12:55pm CST

Riverdale Renewed for Second Season

Riverdale Renewed for Second Season

11 hours ago, 12:53pm CST

Naples in Florida Tops Again in US for Well-Being and Happiness

Naples is Top US City for Well-Being and Happiness

11 hours ago, 12:49pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch




Technology News

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

14 minutes ago

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Released

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Released

14 hours ago, 9:41am CST

Nintendo Switch LCD with Dead Pixels? That&#039;s Normal says Nintendo

Nintendo Switch LCD with Dead Pixels? That's Normal says Nintendo

18 hours ago, 6:26am CST

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

19 hours ago, 5:27am CST

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

14 minutes ago

Coconut Flour Has Health Benefits, Say Researchers

Coconut Flour Has Health Benefits, Say Researchers

2 hours ago

Veritas, Google Colaborate to Manage Data in the Cloud

Veritas, Google Colaborate to Manage Data in the Cloud

3 hours ago

Trip to Mars may Increase Risk of Leukemia in Humans

Trip to Mars may Increase Risk of Leukemia in Humans

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook