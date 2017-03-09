Google Cloud and SAP Develop Enterprise Solutions Together

Google on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with European multinational software corporation SAP to develop and integrate Googles best cloud and machine learning solutions into SAP enterprise applications.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

The partnership, which includes certification of the in-memory database SAP HANA on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), new G Suite integrations, Google's machine learning capabilities and data governance collaboration offers Google Cloud, SAP and customers more scope and scalability.

"Google Cloud is the first public cloud vendor to make SAP HANA express edition available to developers in an on-demand deployment model," said Nan Boden, Head of Global Technology Partners, Google Cloud.

Developers can now use SAP HANA express edition to build custom enterprise applications on GCP with the flexibility of on-demand, near instantaneous deployment leveraging Google Cloud Launcher.

"In addition, we are also working closely with SAP to make SAP Cloud Platform available on GCP," Boden added.

Google and SAP intend to collaborate on building machine learning features into intelligent applications like conversational apps that guide users through complex workflows and transactions.

Google Cloud and SAP partnership will enable digital business transformation using the power of machine learning, with deeper technology integrations to come.