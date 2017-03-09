 
 

New Nintendo Switch Bundles Arrive Easter At GameStop

Posted: Mar 9 2017, 1:34am CST

 

Video game retailer GameStop offers two new Nintendo Switch bundles that ship in time for Easter.

Nintendo has a huge hit on their hands with the Nintendo Switch, breaking sales records around the world. The demand has led to the expected shortage of the Switch. As our constantly updated Nintendo Switch Shopping Guide shows, there is no Nintendo Switch in stock anywhere. Besides resellers on amazon.com and eBay.com, GameStop is offering the Switch for purchase online and stores.

Customers have though to wait until Easter (April 16) to receive the Nintendo Switch from GameStop. You can also try your luck and win a new Nintendo Switch or a Nintendo NES Classic in our two exclusive I4U News Giveaways. We have both hot Nintendo consoles in the office and are giving them away this month.

"Riding the wave of one of the most successful GameStop console launches in recent years, the company secured an additional allotment of the Nintendo Switch systems including a choice of two bundles available for pre-purchase that will arrive no later than Easter," GameStop told us in a statement.

GameStop offers two Switch bundles, with a limit of one per household.

At $509.99, the Nintendo Switch Starter Bundle One includes the Nintendo Switch system, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game and Expansion Pass (digital); Super Bomberman R and Joy-Con (L)(R) Gray.

At $599.99, the Nintendo Switch Starter Bundle Two includes the Nintendo Switch System, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, Expansion Pass (digital) and Strategy Guide.  Just Dance 2017, Snipperclips: Cut it out, Together! (digital), 64GB SanDisk Micro SD card, Nyko Power Kit, Joy-Con Charging Dock (extra controllers not included) and the Hybrid Cover and Case. 

Customers can now pre-purchase both bundles by visiting their local store and using GameStop’s endless aisle service, Web-in-Store, and receive free shipping. The more expensive $599.99 Switch bundle is available online at GameStop.com.

Additionally, customers can trade-in items to help fund their purchases. PowerUp Rewards Pro members receive a 50 percent credit bonus when they trade games or accessories toward any new Nintendo Switch games and accessories, and up to $125 credit when they trade Nintendo 3DS or Wii U toward a new Nintendo Switch, now through March 19, 2017. 

“The excitement of the Nintendo Switch launch continues. Our customers told us they wanted more systems, and by partnering with Nintendo, we delivered,” said Bob Puzon, senior vice president of Merchandising for GameStop. “These bundles include everything a gamer needs to enjoy the innovation behind the Nintendo Switch system. We recommend purchasing these units as soon as possible, as they will once again go quickly.”

So far no other retailer that carries the Switch has announced new availability of the popular console. The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's a mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

