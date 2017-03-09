 
 

Aston Martin Valkyrie Is The Official Name Of AM-RB 001 Hypercar

Posted: Mar 9 2017, 2:17am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Aston Martin Valkyrie is the Official Name of AM-RB 001 Hypercar
  • Joins famous lineage of Aston Martin ‘V’ cars
  • Valkyrie name taken from ancient Norse mythology
 

The new Aston Martin Valkyrie: AM-RB 001 has its name inspired from a Greek God. The naming tradition was set around 70 years ago.

The famous electronic hypercar that is being developed by the mutual cooperation of Aston Martin and Red Bull has finally given an official name. The car was still denoted by AM-RB 001 however, no more it will be called only that. It has a new name which is official and will be sued by the company.

It has ben officially named as Aston Martin Valkyrie. The code name AM-RB 001 won’t be used on the official platform any more. The name has gotten the traditional following of getting a name that starts with “V” if we talk about the cars made by Aston Martin.

This tradition started in 1951 when Vantage was introduced for the very first time. It was a high performance model of its times and impressed a lot of people. Vantage has now become a new line up for the company and has been pretty successful since its start in the year 2005.

The new sub brand of Aston Martin which is names AMR will be making a new model named Vantage too which means that there is so much to look for in the near future too.

The name Aston Martin Valkyrie is inspired from Greek Gods. The work Valkyrie itself is dep rooted in the ancient mythology. The name denotes features such as grace, durability, and power and honor which arête features associated with a god.

The car will actually follow a suit to showcase a kind of performance that is on par with so many high potential performance model cars. It will be a racing model and is denoted as one of the most intelligent and powerful electronic car ever made. It looks like it is all set to live up to its name.

For Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Office, Marek Reichman, Valkyrie perfectly captures the drama of what is not only the ultimate Aston Martin, but the ultimate expression of hypercar design, engineering and performance.

“Aston Martin model names have deep meaning. They need to inspire and excite. To tell a story and enrich a narrative that stretches back some 104-years,” he said.

“The Aston Martin Valkyrie is an incredibly special car that demands an equally remarkable name; an uncompromising car that leaves nothing in reserve. The connotations of power and honour, of being chosen by the Gods are so evocative, and so pertinent to a car that only a fortunate few will ever experience.” 

