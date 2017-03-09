 
 

Aboriginal People Have Been In Australia For 50,000 Years

Aboriginal People have been in Australia for 50,000 Years
Credit: Getty Images
  • Aboriginal hair DNA shows 50,000 years connection to country
 

The DNA record shows quite clearly that the Aboriginal people have been in Australia for the past 50,000 years.

DNA found in the hair of Aborigines in Australia shows that these people have been in the region since the past 50,000 odd years. The study regarding this matter was published in the journal Nature.

Thus we see that the Aborigines had a vital connection to the land. They represented the first genetic blueprint of Australia before the invasion of the Europeans.  

These findings come to us courtesy of the Aboriginal Heritage Project (AHP). Mitochondrial DNA from 111 hair samples had been collected between the year 1920 and the 1970s.

This DNA allowed the delineation of the maternal roots of these Aborigines whose hair samples had been collected. The results show that modern Aborigines are ultimately descended from a population that arrived in Australia some 50,000 years ago.

This was a time when Australia was still joined to New Guinea. Then within the time span of 1500 to 2000 years, the horde spread around the east and west coasts of Australia and even penetrated the southern regions. 

It is a strange peculiarity that the population trends in Australia continued like this for the next 50,000 years until the European invasions. The Aboriginal community seemed to have a fixed location and maintained its traditions and customs in close propinquity to the soil.

It is hoped that this research will lead to the rewriting of the history textbooks in Australia. The Aboriginal past will be pointed out in a succinct manner to allow the younger generation to know that the original inhabitants of the land were the Aborigines.

This is the first time that science has come to the defense of the Aborigines and proven that they were the early occupiers of Australia.  

Reconstructing the history of the Aborigines is quite an exciting thing. How they were supplanted and exploited by the Europeans who came much later will ultimately result in the foundation of greater Aboriginal pride and self-esteem.

The rich culture, language and artefacts of the Aborigines will also be better appreciated once this project gets underway. This has indeed been the right approach to take towards the original people of the land that is Australia.

They deserve all the praise for having stayed in touch with the land and having preserved their primitive culture. Instead of the mad race for progress that our current civilization is geared towards, these native people of the Land Down Under follow in the footsteps of their ancestry and are happy in that state. For this they are commendable indeed. 

