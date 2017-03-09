 
 

New Affiliate Bingo Sites Help To Bring The Game To New Audiences

Posted: Mar 9 2017, 4:53am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

New Affiliate Bingo Sites Help to Bring the Game to New Audiences
 

Many people will already know that bingo is now one of the most popular online games with the number of players currently continuing to grow exponentially. There are many factors that have contributed to the growth in bingo’s popularity, including the ubiquity of internet connected smartphones and other mobile devices. Another way that is helping to attract new audiences to the game is through affiliate bingo sites. These websites help bingo players find the best games, offers, and providers from a wide range more easily on one single platform.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

More and more players are coming to the market however, and new affiliate bingo sites are continuously innovating to help bring bingo to new audiences. In this article, we will be looking at some of the methods used by affiliate sites to widen the games reach, find out below:

Unique Promotions and Bonuses

A good place to start is with the promotions and offers that many new bingo affiliate sites offer. New players who register during the promotions are often offered a cash bonus in return for an initial deposit of a nominal sum. In addition to this many affiliate sites that focus on bingo games also provide new players with dedicated playing rooms where they can learn the ropes at their own pace. With many sites taking the same route, new bingo affiliate sites now offer unique promotions and bonus incentives which help to attract new players.

Jackpot Trackers

Another innovative way that bingo sites attract users is by providing jackpot trackers. For example, portals such as bingo sites uk keep track of hundreds of progressive jackpots in real-time so players can find the best prizes available. Such detailed information is an important factor in helping drive conversions as well as pique the interest of audiences that are new to bingo.

Tipster Forums

Some new affiliate bingo sites have created tipster forums to provide their users with authoritative voices on odds and advice. These communities allow even relatively new players to place their bets with confidence by closely following those made by the experts. As an extension of tipster forums, many sites also integrate that betting advice into their social media marketing, giving new players more confidence to try out their services.

Video Guides

In recent years video has eclipsed other forms of content on the internet as the format is easier to broadcast and consume information. With that in mind, there has been a proliferation in video content on a range of subjects including guides and how-to-videos, and affiliate bingo sites are utilising the method too. Many people would prefer video guides to trawling through large amounts of text when learning something new and the same applies to those looking to try their hand at bingo.

The examples cited above offer a glimpse into some of the ways new affiliate bingo sites help to bring bingo to new audiences. There are many more ways that sites implement and the range of methods show that new affiliate bingo sites have to be continually innovating in order to stand out in a crowded market.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Veritas, Google Colaborate to Manage Data in the Cloud

Veritas, Google Colaborate to Manage Data in the Cloud

7 hours ago

Samsung&#039;s Q1 operating profit likely to jump 30%

Samsung's Q1 operating profit likely to jump 30%

17 hours ago, 11:44am CST

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

22 hours ago, 6:06am CST

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

2 days ago, 6:14am CST

Scientists Create Time Crystals as a New Form of Matter

Scientists Create Time Crystals as a New Form of Matter

26 minutes ago

Aboriginal People have been in Australia for 50,000 Years

Aboriginal People have been in Australia for 50,000 Years

1 hour ago

Uber to Stop Using Secret Greyball Tool to Evade the Law Enforcement

Uber to Stop Using Secret Greyball Tool to Evade the Law Enforcement

2 hours ago

Potatoes May Grow on Mars

Potatoes May Grow on Mars

2 hours ago

New Nintendo Switch Bundles Arrive in Time for Easter at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles Arrive in Time for Easter at GameStop

2 hours ago

Italdesign and Airbus Unveil Pop.Up Ground and Air Concept Vehicle in Geneva

Italdesign and Airbus Unveil Pop.Up Ground and Air Concept Vehicle in Geneva

2 hours ago

IBM Creates World’s Smallest Magnet Using Single Atom to Store Data

IBM Stores Data in a Single Atom Magnet

2 hours ago

Aston Martin Valkyrie is the Official Name of AM-RB 001 Hypercar

Aston Martin Valkyrie is the Official Name of AM-RB 001 Hypercar

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

3 hours ago

NASA&#039;s Kepler hit by Cosmic Ray Event while observing TRAPPIST-1

NASA's Kepler hit by Cosmic Ray Event while observing TRAPPIST-1

4 hours ago

Google Cloud and SAP Develop Enterprise Solutions Together

Google Cloud and SAP Develop Enterprise Solutions Together

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch




Latest Business News

Veritas, Google Colaborate to Manage Data in the Cloud

Veritas, Google Colaborate to Manage Data in the Cloud

7 hours ago

Samsung&#039;s Q1 operating profit likely to jump 30%

Samsung's Q1 operating profit likely to jump 30%

17 hours ago, 11:44am CST

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

Nintendo Switch Sales on the Verge of Record Setting Numbers

22 hours ago, 6:06am CST

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

2 days ago, 6:14am CST

More Latest Business News Stories




Latest News

3 Future Smartphone Trends to Look out For

3 Future Smartphone Trends to Look out For

16 minutes ago

Scientists Create Time Crystals as a New Form of Matter

Scientists Create Time Crystals as a New Form of Matter

26 minutes ago

Aboriginal People have been in Australia for 50,000 Years

Aboriginal People have been in Australia for 50,000 Years

1 hour ago

Uber to Stop Using Secret Greyball Tool to Evade the Law Enforcement

Uber to Stop Using Secret Greyball Tool to Evade the Law Enforcement

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook