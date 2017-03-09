New Affiliate Bingo Sites Help to Bring the Game to New Audiences

Many people will already know that bingo is now one of the most popular online games with the number of players currently continuing to grow exponentially. There are many factors that have contributed to the growth in bingo’s popularity, including the ubiquity of internet connected smartphones and other mobile devices. Another way that is helping to attract new audiences to the game is through affiliate bingo sites. These websites help bingo players find the best games, offers, and providers from a wide range more easily on one single platform.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

More and more players are coming to the market however, and new affiliate bingo sites are continuously innovating to help bring bingo to new audiences. In this article, we will be looking at some of the methods used by affiliate sites to widen the games reach, find out below:

Unique Promotions and Bonuses

A good place to start is with the promotions and offers that many new bingo affiliate sites offer. New players who register during the promotions are often offered a cash bonus in return for an initial deposit of a nominal sum. In addition to this many affiliate sites that focus on bingo games also provide new players with dedicated playing rooms where they can learn the ropes at their own pace. With many sites taking the same route, new bingo affiliate sites now offer unique promotions and bonus incentives which help to attract new players.

Jackpot Trackers

Another innovative way that bingo sites attract users is by providing jackpot trackers. For example, portals such as bingo sites uk keep track of hundreds of progressive jackpots in real-time so players can find the best prizes available. Such detailed information is an important factor in helping drive conversions as well as pique the interest of audiences that are new to bingo.

Tipster Forums

Some new affiliate bingo sites have created tipster forums to provide their users with authoritative voices on odds and advice. These communities allow even relatively new players to place their bets with confidence by closely following those made by the experts. As an extension of tipster forums, many sites also integrate that betting advice into their social media marketing, giving new players more confidence to try out their services.

Video Guides

In recent years video has eclipsed other forms of content on the internet as the format is easier to broadcast and consume information. With that in mind, there has been a proliferation in video content on a range of subjects including guides and how-to-videos, and affiliate bingo sites are utilising the method too. Many people would prefer video guides to trawling through large amounts of text when learning something new and the same applies to those looking to try their hand at bingo.

The examples cited above offer a glimpse into some of the ways new affiliate bingo sites help to bring bingo to new audiences. There are many more ways that sites implement and the range of methods show that new affiliate bingo sites have to be continually innovating in order to stand out in a crowded market.