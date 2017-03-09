 
 

Nintendo's US Head Talks About Future Expansion For Nintendo Switch

Posted: Mar 9 2017, 5:41am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Nintendo&#039;s US head talks about future expansion for Nintendo Switch
 

Netflix, Hulu and other services will come eventually

Nintendo is doing very well with its Switch game console. The units are flying off the shelves even though there are gripes about the hardware from many users. Among those gripes are reports that the docking station scratches the LCD and complaints of dead pixels on the LCD.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

The head of Nintendo in the US is Reggie Fils-Aime and recently he talked with The Washington Post about some of the gripes people have about the Switch. As for why people should buy a Switch instead of a 3DS, it comes down to graphics power for games like Breath of the Wild.

Fils-Aime says that the Switch is different and since you can't plug a 3DS into your big screen TV, he sees consumers wanting both of the devices. He also talked about complaints of not enough games at launch. The executive says that what defines the console is the long-term success and the ongoing range of games, not what is offered on launch day.

Among the content coming to the Switch will be third-party titles and titles from independent developers. Fils-Aime says that the big difference between the Switch and other consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One is that the Switch is the only place you can get games like Zelda, Mario, and other Nintendo IP.

When asked about tablet functions and streaming services, the executive said that the Switch is for gaming first, but that Nintendo is talking with firms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon about bring apps to the console- in time.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

21 minutes ago

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

43 minutes ago

New Affiliate Bingo Sites Help to Bring the Game to New Audiences

New Affiliate Bingo Sites Help to Bring the Game to New Audiences

1 hour ago

Veritas, Google Colaborate to Manage Data in the Cloud

Veritas, Google Colaborate to Manage Data in the Cloud

9 hours ago

Most Distant Galaxy Contains Ancient Stardust That Gives Insight Into First Stars

Most Distant Galaxy Contains Ancient Stardust That Gives Insight Into First Stars

52 minutes ago

IBM Stores Data in a Single Atom

IBM Stores Data in a Single Atom

1 hour ago

Porsche Eyes Hybrid 911 and All-electric Macan SUV

Porsche Eyes Hybrid 911 and All-electric Macan SUV

1 hour ago

Scientists Create Time Crystals as a New Form of Matter

Scientists Create Time Crystals as a New Form of Matter

2 hours ago

Aboriginal People have been in Australia for 50,000 Years

Aboriginal People have been in Australia for 50,000 Years

3 hours ago

Uber to Stop Using Secret Greyball Tool to Evade the Law Enforcement

Uber to Stop Using Secret Greyball Tool to Evade the Law Enforcement

3 hours ago

Potatoes May Grow on Mars

Potatoes May Grow on Mars

3 hours ago

New Nintendo Switch Bundles Arrive in Time for Easter at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles Arrive in Time for Easter at GameStop

3 hours ago

Italdesign and Airbus Unveil Pop.Up Ground and Air Concept Vehicle in Geneva

Italdesign and Airbus Unveil Pop.Up Ground and Air Concept Vehicle in Geneva

3 hours ago

Aston Martin Valkyrie is the Official Name of AM-RB 001 Hypercar

Aston Martin Valkyrie is the Official Name of AM-RB 001 Hypercar

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch




Latest Business News

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

21 minutes ago

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

43 minutes ago

New Affiliate Bingo Sites Help to Bring the Game to New Audiences

New Affiliate Bingo Sites Help to Bring the Game to New Audiences

1 hour ago

Veritas, Google Colaborate to Manage Data in the Cloud

Veritas, Google Colaborate to Manage Data in the Cloud

9 hours ago

More Latest Business News Stories




Latest News

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

21 minutes ago

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

43 minutes ago

Most Distant Galaxy Contains Ancient Stardust That Gives Insight Into First Stars

Most Distant Galaxy Contains Ancient Stardust That Gives Insight Into First Stars

52 minutes ago

IBM Stores Data in a Single Atom

IBM Stores Data in a Single Atom

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook