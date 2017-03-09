Nintendo's US Head Talks About Future Expansion For Nintendo Switch

Nintendo is doing very well with its Switch game console. The units are flying off the shelves even though there are gripes about the hardware from many users. Among those gripes are reports that the docking station scratches the LCD and complaints of dead pixels on the LCD.

The head of Nintendo in the US is Reggie Fils-Aime and recently he talked with The Washington Post about some of the gripes people have about the Switch. As for why people should buy a Switch instead of a 3DS, it comes down to graphics power for games like Breath of the Wild.

Fils-Aime says that the Switch is different and since you can't plug a 3DS into your big screen TV, he sees consumers wanting both of the devices. He also talked about complaints of not enough games at launch. The executive says that what defines the console is the long-term success and the ongoing range of games, not what is offered on launch day.

Among the content coming to the Switch will be third-party titles and titles from independent developers. Fils-Aime says that the big difference between the Switch and other consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One is that the Switch is the only place you can get games like Zelda, Mario, and other Nintendo IP.

When asked about tablet functions and streaming services, the executive said that the Switch is for gaming first, but that Nintendo is talking with firms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon about bring apps to the console- in time.