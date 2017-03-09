8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

If you're the sort of gamer who likes to play retro Nintendo games, you might be familiar with the 8Bitdo company. The company makes wireless receivers to free you from the cords that retro consoles and modern remakes tend to impose on you. It also makes full game controllers that support Android, iOS, Windows PCs, and Macs.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

If you already own a Nintendo classic console and have the 8Bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic, you can now play your console using the cool new controllers from the Nintendo Switch. The Joy-con controllers will now work with that console wirelessly.

The Retro Receiver previously supported Wii controllers and controllers for the PS3 and PS4 among others. The support page for the Retro Receiver has been updated with a manual showing the Joy-con compatibility. You do need to download a new firmware to enable the Joy-cons to work.

The latest firmware is v1.05 that launched on March 8. The Switch Pro controller is also supported after the firmware is updated.