 
 

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 In The Works

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works
 

Movado brands Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger will have new wearables as well

Movado is a luxury brand of watches and the company has announced that it has teamed up with Google to launch a new Movado Connect series of watches. The new watches will run Android Wear 2.0 and will be redesigned compared to the existing Movado Connect watches that start at $695. Movado will launch five new styles in the Connect line this all with a starting price of $495.

The new watches will be available in the US, the Caribbean, Canada, and the UK. The entire collection of smartwatches will be unveiled at Baselworld 2017. "The launch of Movado Connect marks another new milestone in Movado's longstanding history of creativity and innovation in watch design," stated Efraim Grinberg, Chairman & CEO, Movado Group. "We are very proud of our collaboration with Google and for the opportunity to provide our customers with an incredibly designed timepiece, powered by the latest, cutting-edge technology platform. Movado Connect, with our proprietary edge-to-edge crystal design, is iconically Movado."

The firms say that the collaboration will showcase their respective expertise in building hardware and software capability. The Connect will have five customizable dials designed and inspired by the Movado Museum dial. The wearable will have 3-4 customizable elements including an array of complications, backgrounds, and watch hands.

The watch will support thousands of apps, including Android Pay. They will be compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and will use Google Assistant. Movado also owns the Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss brands, which are also partnering with Google on wearables.

"We are thrilled to partner with Movado, a longtime leader and one of the most iconic brands in the watch industry," said David Singleton, Vice President of Android Engineering at Google. "With our combined expertise in watchmaking, design and software, we are able to create a beautiful yet functional timepiece that helps people live their everyday lives."

