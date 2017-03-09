Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Cross the FCC

The FCC is a friend to electronics fans who want to see an early glimpse at new products before their official unveil. Sometimes the FCC obliges with actual pic of a new product as it undergoes testing. Other times all we get is line art that shows where FCC labels will be affixed. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have just crossed the FCC.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

Sadly there are no real pics of the smartphones, all we have is line art showing the outline of the device and where the FCC labels will be. What we do know thanks to the FCC is that the device in question is an unlocked version that will support all carriers.

There are filings for the Galaxy S8 (SM-G950U) and the Galaxy S8 Plus (SM-G955U). The "U" designation indicate unlocked devices. The filings reveal supported bands and modes with both CDMA bands 0 and 10 covering Verizon and Sprint, and all GSM networks with LTE. The unlocked versions crossing the FCC would seem to indicate the factory unlocked version will land right alongside the carrier locked versions of the device.

Rumors are swirling right now that the release date for the Galaxy S8 has been pushed, but only by a week. Word is thsi is to help build stock. The smartphone is rumored to be more expensive than past Galaxy devices and to move the fingerprint scanner to the rear of the smartphone.