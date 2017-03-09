 
 

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 And S8 Plus Cross The FCC

Posted: Mar 9 2017, 6:48am CST | by , in News | Android

 

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Cross the FCC
 

FCC shares Galaxy S8 line art

The FCC is a friend to electronics fans who want to see an early glimpse at new products before their official unveil. Sometimes the FCC obliges with actual pic of a new product as it undergoes testing. Other times all we get is line art that shows where FCC labels will be affixed. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have just crossed the FCC.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

Sadly there are no real pics of the smartphones, all we have is line art showing the outline of the device and where the FCC labels will be. What we do know thanks to the FCC is that the device in question is an unlocked version that will support all carriers.

There are filings for the Galaxy S8 (SM-G950U) and the Galaxy S8 Plus (SM-G955U). The "U" designation indicate unlocked devices. The filings reveal supported bands and modes with both CDMA bands 0 and 10 covering Verizon and Sprint, and all GSM networks with LTE. The unlocked versions crossing the FCC would seem to indicate the factory unlocked version will land right alongside the carrier locked versions of the device.

Rumors are swirling right now that the release date for the Galaxy S8 has been pushed, but only by a week. Word is thsi is to help build stock. The smartphone is rumored to be more expensive than past Galaxy devices and to move the fingerprint scanner to the rear of the smartphone.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Alleged Galaxy S8 image Leaks Showing Off missing home button

Alleged Galaxy S8 image Leaks Showing Off missing home button

Feb 21 2017, 6:43am CST

Google and FCA team to create Android-powered Uconnect system

Google and FCA team to create Android-powered Uconnect system

Jan 3 2017, 5:22am CST

There&#039;s An Unreleased Galaxy A5

There's An Unreleased Galaxy A5

Aug 28 2016, 7:56pm CDT

Android Users Beware: Malware Present

Android Users Beware: Malware Present

Jul 8 2016, 9:10am CDT

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

27 minutes ago

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

48 minutes ago

Most Distant Galaxy Contains Ancient Stardust That Gives Insight Into First Stars

Most Distant Galaxy Contains Ancient Stardust That Gives Insight Into First Stars

57 minutes ago

Nintendo&#039;s US head talks about future expansion for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo's US head talks about future expansion for Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

IBM Stores Data in a Single Atom

IBM Stores Data in a Single Atom

1 hour ago

Porsche Eyes Hybrid 911 and All-electric Macan SUV

Porsche Eyes Hybrid 911 and All-electric Macan SUV

1 hour ago

Scientists Create Time Crystals as a New Form of Matter

Scientists Create Time Crystals as a New Form of Matter

2 hours ago

Aboriginal People have been in Australia for 50,000 Years

Aboriginal People have been in Australia for 50,000 Years

3 hours ago

Uber to Stop Using Secret Greyball Tool to Evade the Law Enforcement

Uber to Stop Using Secret Greyball Tool to Evade the Law Enforcement

4 hours ago

Potatoes May Grow on Mars

Potatoes May Grow on Mars

4 hours ago

New Nintendo Switch Bundles Arrive in Time for Easter at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles Arrive in Time for Easter at GameStop

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch




Android

Alleged Galaxy S8 image Leaks Showing Off missing home button

Alleged Galaxy S8 image Leaks Showing Off missing home button

Feb 21 2017, 6:43am CST

Google and FCA team to create Android-powered Uconnect system

Google and FCA team to create Android-powered Uconnect system

Jan 3 2017, 5:22am CST

There&#039;s An Unreleased Galaxy A5

There's An Unreleased Galaxy A5

Aug 28 2016, 7:56pm CDT

Android Users Beware: Malware Present

Android Users Beware: Malware Present

Jul 8 2016, 9:10am CDT

More Android Stories




Latest News

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

Movado Connect Smartwatches Running Android Wear 2.0 in the Works

27 minutes ago

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

8bitdo Retro Receiver for NES Classic Supports Joy-Con Controller

48 minutes ago

Most Distant Galaxy Contains Ancient Stardust That Gives Insight Into First Stars

Most Distant Galaxy Contains Ancient Stardust That Gives Insight Into First Stars

57 minutes ago

Nintendo&#039;s US head talks about future expansion for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo's US head talks about future expansion for Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook