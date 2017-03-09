 
 

Is Trump's Presidency Part Of The Mandela Effect?

Posted: Mar 9 2017, 7:18am CST

 

Is Trump&#039;s Presidency Part of the Mandela Effect?
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

For the last few months, we've been covering the phenomenon of the Mandela Effect. It has been a popular topic of discussion amongst people on the internet. Lately, it has also been a way of coping with the political scene. Many people believe that we have shifted into an alternate reality where Donald Trump is president.

Physicists have set out to prove that those claims are just fake news. Still, one of the firms that have been pushing the existence of the alternate reality is CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research.

"CERN's research captures the imagination of lots of people, which is why CERN has been featured in a lot of science fiction books, even movies, around the world," a spokesperson for CERN told CNBC.  "These imaginative works, inspired by our scientific research, are works of fiction generated to capture the reader or viewer's sense of wonder and should not be confused with the actual scientific research."

These theorists cite "the Mandela effect." Some think that more and more occasions are slipping through the cracks and that there are "breaks in the Matrix," including the fiasco at the Oscars when Moonlight won, but La La Land was announced. 

Many Trump conspiracy theories have cited the evidence that his comments about the "Swedish" attack or "Bowling Green" and the claims about what happened after 9/11 are proof that there was some sort of parallel universe where Trump experienced different things than actually occurred. They further argued that there were a lot of strange things that happened in the past year that might also point to a shift in the universe, including the Cubs winning the World Series.

What is really happening, in reality, is that Trump probably never imagined he'd be in this position and didn't necessarily pay attention to the details.

Still, CERN has focused this research on finding a way to travel to the different dimensions. They have brought together physicists from over 600 institutions to look at the smallest particles. 

"When giving metaphors to explain CERN's research, I often compare it to geology," a CERN spokesperson said to CNBC. "Geologists study the patterns and structures of rocks to learn about the origin and formation of the earth. Particle physicists study the properties and behavior of subatomic particles to learn about the formation and evolution of matter in the universe. Everyone (from young children to particles physicists) learn about the world by gathering data, making observations, and experimentally testing ideas. The researchers at CERN are applying this same methodology to learn more about the smallest components of matter."

For more information about the Mandela Effect and other examples of how it has impacted our world, see our Mandela Effect Guide.

